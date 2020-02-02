Global Ursodeoxycholic Acid Market 2019 Industry expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.9% over the next five years in Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketresearchnest.com presents the addition of “Global Ursodeoxycholic Acid Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”.

The report introduced the Ursodeoxycholic Acid basics: classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

List of Major Manufacturers:

ICE, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Daewoong Chemical, PharmaZell GmbH, Zhangshanbelling, Dipharma Francis,

Grindeks, Erregierre, Abil Chempharma, Biotavia Labs, Suzhou Tianlu, Arcelor Chemicals

List of Products / Types:

Synthetic UDCA, Extraction UDCA

Ursodeoxycholic Acid is also known as ursodiol (USAN). Ursodeoxycholic acid (3alpha, 7beta-2-hydroxy-5beta-bile acid, UDCA) was first found in the bile of a black bear.

Ursodeoxycholic Acid is an important clinical drug in the treatment of gallstones, cholecystitis, PBC, and PSC and has broad market prospects. In previous work, ursodeoxycholic acid was prepared by traditional organic synthesis.

Scope of the Report:

Ursodeoxycholic Acid used to treat liver disease. Ursodeoxycholic Acid has positive effects on treatment of liver disease. The classification of Ursodeoxycholic Acid includes Synthetic Ursodeoxycholic Acid and Extraction Ursodeoxycholic Acid. The proportion of Synthetic Ursodeoxycholic Acid in 2017 is about 73.4%, and the proportion of Extraction Ursodeoxycholic Acid in 2017 is about 26.57%.

Ursodeoxycholic Acid is application in Pharmacy and Health Products. The most of Ursodeoxycholic Acid is used in Health Products, and the market share in 2017 is about 69.2%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 47% in 2017. Following Asia-Pacific, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.6% in 2017.

In China, about major production is for export. Asia is the main consumption regions. Japan and South Korea are the major consumer countries.

In the Asian region due to the traditional reasons ursodeoxycholic acid is mainly used as healthcare industry.

Europe is the main supplier of Ursodeoxycholic Acid, with production revenue market share over 41%, while the sales market share is 26.4% in 2017. That is to say, there are a number of exports in Europe. Asia is also the main supplier of Ursodeoxycholic Acid, with production revenue market share over 42%, while the sales market share is 47% in 2017.

Market competition is intense. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the Ursodeoxycholic Acid industry will be more and more popular in the future.

The worldwide market for Ursodeoxycholic Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.9% over the next five years, will reach 1040 million US$ in 2024, from 530 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Ursodeoxycholic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

List of Applications:

Pharmacy

Health Products

List of Regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

