Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market 2019-2025 : Randox Laboratories, Biomrieux, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Idexx Laboratories
The market is segmented based on the product, technology, animal type, end user, and region. Based on the technology, the immunodiagnostics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018.
In 2018, the global Veterinary Diagnostics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Veterinary Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Idexx Laboratories
Abaxis
Zoetis
Qiagen
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Neogen
Heska
Virbac
Biomrieux
Randox Laboratories
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Livestock Animals
Companion Animals
Market segment by Application, split into
Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics
Point-of-care/In-house Testing
Research Institutes and Universities
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Veterinary Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
