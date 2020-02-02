Gummy Vitamins Market Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2019-2024)
Gummy Vitamins are like chewable jellies made from fruit juice and sugar poured into a mould to give them the gummy bear shape. In children the vitamins and minerals are much needed to support growth and development of their age. Along with healthy diet they need multivitamins for proper development of their body and mind. Children love sweets and jellies or gummies. Using a gummy to make them consume multivitamins is a better option than forcing them on to the medicines. They happily eat the gummies and it does supply the vitamins to them.
In 2018, the global Gummy Vitamins market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the Gummy Vitamins status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gummy Vitamins development in various regions.
The key players covered in this study
- ABH Labs LLC
- Boli Naturals LLC
- Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc.
- Ferrara Candy Company
- Gimbal Brothers, Inc.
- Melrob Group
- Makers Nutrition, LLC
- Santa Cruz Nutritionals
- Nutra Solutions USA
- Contract NUTRA
- Ernest Jackson
- Hunziker + Co AG
- Softigel By PROCAPS
- Sirio Pharma
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Single Vitamin
- Multivitamins
Market segment by Application, split into
- Children
- Adults
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
