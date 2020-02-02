Hemoglobinopathies Drugs Business Revenue Market Share in 2019

In 2018, the global Hemoglobinopathies Drugs market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the Hemoglobinopathies Drugs status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hemoglobinopathies Drugs development in various regions.

The key players covered in this study

Gamida Cell

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Biogen Idec

Sangamo BioSciences Inc.

Genetix Pharmaceuticals/Bluebird Bio

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Mast Therapeutics

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.

Prolong Pharmaceuticals

Celgene Corporation

HemaQuest Pharmaceuticals

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Thalassemia Therapy

Sickle Cell Disease(SCD) Therapy

Other Therapy

Market segment by Application, split into

Alpha Thalassemia

Beta thalassemia

Sickle Cell Disease

Hb Variants Diseases

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

