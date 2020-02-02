Hemoglobinopathies Drugs Business Revenue Market Share in 2019
In 2018, the global Hemoglobinopathies Drugs market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the Hemoglobinopathies Drugs status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hemoglobinopathies Drugs development in various regions.
The key players covered in this study
- Gamida Cell
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Biogen Idec
- Sangamo BioSciences Inc.
- Genetix Pharmaceuticals/Bluebird Bio
- Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Mast Therapeutics
- Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.
- Prolong Pharmaceuticals
- Celgene Corporation
- HemaQuest Pharmaceuticals
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Thalassemia Therapy
- Sickle Cell Disease(SCD) Therapy
- Other Therapy
Market segment by Application, split into
- Alpha Thalassemia
- Beta thalassemia
- Sickle Cell Disease
- Hb Variants Diseases
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
