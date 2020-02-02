Hip Replacement Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2024)

A diseased or degenerated hip joint can cause extreme pain and discomfort while walking which causes limited mobility. A hip replacement surgery removes the degenerated hip joint and replaces both the ball and/or socket with artificial parts which are anchored in the bone of the thigh and pelvis. The stems of most hip implants are made of metal alloys. The ball portions are made of metal or ceramic materials. In some artificial hips, the stem and ball are one piece. Currently, the average hip replacement lasts around 25 years with 90 % of surgeries are success driving the market for hip replacement devices.

In 2018, the global Hip Replacement Devices market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the Hip Replacement Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hip Replacement Devices development in various regions.

Request a Sample copy of [email protected] https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/523502

The key players covered in this study

Zimmer Inc. (U.S.)

DePuy Synthes (U.S.)

Stryker (U.K.)

Smith and Nephew (U.K.)

Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Corin (U.K.)

Waldemar LINK GmbH and Co. KG (Germany)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Primary Hip Reconstruction Devices

Partial Hip Reconstruction Devices

Revision Hip Reconstruction Devices

Hip Resurfacing Devices

Browse Complete TOC with Tables and Figures index @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Hip-Replacement-Devices-Market-Research-Report-2019.html

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Inquiry Before Buying a Sample copy of [email protected]

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/enquirybuy/523502

Contact Us: Mr. Jeet Jain, Sales Manager,

[email protected] ;

+1-240-284-8070, +44-20-3290-4151;

About us: – MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on World industries, organizations, products, and trends.