Hip Replacement Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2024)

A diseased or degenerated hip joint can cause extreme pain and discomfort while walking which causes limited mobility. A hip replacement surgery removes the degenerated hip joint and replaces both the ball and/or socket with artificial parts which are anchored in the bone of the thigh and pelvis. The stems of most hip implants are made of metal alloys. The ball portions are made of metal or ceramic materials. In some artificial hips, the stem and ball are one piece. Currently, the average hip replacement lasts around 25 years with 90 % of surgeries are success driving the market for hip replacement devices.
In 2018, the global Hip Replacement Devices market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the Hip Replacement Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hip Replacement Devices development in various regions.
The key players covered in this study
- Zimmer Inc. (U.S.)
- DePuy Synthes (U.S.)
- Stryker (U.K.)
- Smith and Nephew (U.K.)
- Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
- Corin (U.K.)
- Waldemar LINK GmbH and Co. KG (Germany)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Primary Hip Reconstruction Devices
- Partial Hip Reconstruction Devices
- Revision Hip Reconstruction Devices
- Hip Resurfacing Devices
Market segment by Application, split into
- Hospital
- Clinic
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
