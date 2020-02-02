Image Intensifiers Market – With the increasing research and development activities and security concern in military sector demand for image intensifiers is being increased

An image intensifier can be defined as a device which is being used to identify images and objects with human eyes or can be detected by a camera at extremely low level light. An image intensifier consists of a vacuum tube with several conversion and multiplication screens. Image intensifiers were primarily developed for nighttime viewing and surveillance under moonlight or starlight. An image-intensifier system works by collecting photons through an objective lens, converting them to electrons via a photocathode, increasing the electrical energy with a microchannel plate (MCP), converting the electrical energy back to light using a phosphor screen and presenting the image for viewing through an eyepiece lens.

Image intensifiers offers multiple applications for different industry verticals which includes military, healthcare, consumer electronics etc. which results in increasing demand from manufacturers and this in turn propelling the global market growth during the research study. In military sector the image intensifiers are integrated with different equipment such as weapon aiming applications, rescue vehicles etc. With the increasing research and development activities and security concern in military sector demand for image intensifiers is being increased and this in turn increasing the growth of global market. Furthermore, the image intensifiers are used in different scientific and industrial applications owing to their features which includes unique high speed gating capabilities, high sensitivity, high resolution, high contrast, low noise. This results in increasing growth scale of global image intensifier market during the forecast period. Image intensifiers are primarily used in night vision goggles and today’s youth is getting attracted towards these goggles which is propelling the growth of global image intensifiers market at a significant rate during the research study.

The global intensifier market can be segmented on the basis of generation, diameter, application, end use industry, and geography. Based on generation the global intensifier market has been categorized into Gen 0, Gen 1, Gen 2, Gen 3 and Gen 4. Based on diameter the global market can be segmented into 18 mm, 25 mm, 40 mm, 75 mm, 150 mm, and others. The application segment can be diversified into motion analysis, Bioluminescence, LIF (Laser-Induced Fluorescence), Combustion, PIV, LIBS, and others. On the end use industry the global image intensifiers market can be segmented into military, biotechnology, industrial, electronics and semiconductor, healthcare, and others. Based on geography, the thermoplastic powder market can be classified into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

With growing competition in the market, both regional and international competitors have come head to head with each other. They are engaging in merger and acquisition activities and technological innovation to gain an edge over their competition for finding the largest share of end-users. New vendors in the market are facing tough competition from established international vendors as they struggle with technological innovations, reliability and quality issues. Some of the prominent players operating in global image intensifier market includes Thales Group, Orpha, Night Owl, Armasight, ROE, ATN, KATOD, Yukon, NVT, and Bushnell among others.