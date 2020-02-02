Increasing Demand for Energetic Beverages to Flourish Consumer Beverages Packaging Market

Globally, the demand for packaged food and beverages have increased dramatically in the last few years. Changing lifestyles, growing demand for flavored beverages, and preference for a different variety of drinks are driving the market for consumer beverage packaging market. Packaging companies are also focusing on improving the design of the packaged beverage that is spill proof, safe, and can be easily transported. In a recent report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global market for consumer beverage packaging is expected to rise at 5.4% of CAGR during the forecast period between 2017 and 2026. By the end of 2026, it has been estimated that globally 65 mn tons of consumer beverages packaging is expected to be sold.

Significant Rise in Creative Designs to Bolster Demand for Beverage Packaging

As the demand for consumer beverages have grown drastically across the global, manufacturers are focusing to introduce new and creatively packaged beverages to lure its customers. Various materials are available in the market such as plastic, glass, paper and paperboard, metal, and various other packaging material. Manufacturers are putting efforts to come up with creative and innovative design and are changing the look and appearance of the product.

Recently, an Indian juice brand Fresca has come up with a holographic pack in its premium juice category. This new and innovative packaging will not only act as a marketing differentiator for their products, but it will also deliver juice safely to consumers.

Growing Use of Eco-Friendly Packaging in Consumer Beverage Packaging Market

Consumers now prefer beverages that are spill proof and convenient to carry along. The consumption of packaged products is growing tremendously; the need for environment-friendly packaging has also grown larger. Manufacturers are focusing on using recyclable material for packaging beverages. Cartons, boxes, bags, pouches, bottles, jars, plastic and metal containers, and various other products are used for packaging beverages.

PET bottles and recyclable aluminum cans the most popular material used by manufacturers for beverage packaging. Moreover, increasing government regulations to restrict the use of non-environment friendly ways of packaging has also grown. Nowadays, manufacturers are focusing to use material that is biodegradable and is safe to package beverages. Paper and Paperboard are also highly used for consumer beverages packaging by the manufactures.

Developing Nations to Surge Demand for Consumer Beverages Packaging

Changing lifestyle and busy life schedule have contributed to increasing the consumption of beverages, which will boost demand for consumer beverages packaging. Developed countries have a high demand for nutrient-rich consumer beverages due to increase in health-conscious people. Thus, it will indirectly push demand in consumer beverages packaging market in developed regions. High penetration of automation in the beverage packaging industry is also acting as a driver for the growth of this market. Emerging brewing industry and growing demand for alcoholic beverages in advanced countries are also expected to fuel the market for consumer beverages packaging.