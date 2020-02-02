Increasing Environmental Concerns to Boost the Demand for Green Packaging Market

As the regulatory policies are strict and rigid, Riverford Organic Farms near Northallerton in England has come up with a solution that will help users to compost plastics at home. The single use plastic created by Riverford help the people to compost single use plastic at home, which will be available by the end of 2020. It is also beneficial for the people who are unable to compost at home they can return the packaging with their reusable veg box to the company. Thus, initiatives like these will help to grow the green packaging market that will also keep the environment safe and clean.

Globally, the demand for eco-friendly products and packaging material is increasing to reduce the harmful toxicants in the environment. As the effect on global warming is increasing from the continuous emission of harmful and toxic gasses through industries and from various other sources, thus growing demand for green packaging will support this cause. Various government and non-government organizations are putting efforts to increase the use of green packaging to reduce the emission of toxic waste. The use of green packaging will certainly help in reducing the pollution in the form of landfills. Thus, to make the environment pollution free there is a high demand for green packaging that are environment friendly and are biodegradable. Moreover, various governments across the globe are framing stringent policies that will support to boost the demand for green packaging. Numerous companies are also taking initiatives to use eco-friendly ways of packaging. Some companies are also a part of Extended Producers responsibility (EPR) to promote green packaging.

Furthermore, rising demand for packaged food products and personal care products packaging have affected the growth of packaging industry. However, growing understanding of the harmful effects of the plastic packaging and non-biodegradable packaging may fuel the market for green packaging market in coming years. In the report on green packaging market published by Transparency Market Research stats that the market is expected to increase at 6.20% of CAGR during the forecast period starting from 2015 to 2021. The value of the green packaging market is anticipated to reach up to US$ 203.1 bn by the end of 2021. The leading players in the market are also analyzed, Rexam, Amcor, Be Green Packaging, DuPont, Evergreen Packaging, DS Smith, Mondi, Nampak, and Sealed Air are some of the prominent players in the green packaging market.

Factors affecting the Green Packaging Market: