Inertial Sensing Products Market Key Players, Latest Trends, Future Strategies And Growth Forecast Till 2027

Inertial sensors are a class of specialized sensors, which operate on the principle of inertia, where a small displacement caused by peripheral vibrations and oscillations result in generation of electronic output signal by the sensor material. The Inertial Sensing products market has evolved with advent of semiconductor electronics industry with manufacturers providing state-of-the-art as well as efficient devices in the field of sensor devices.

The sensors are integrated into an electronic component with appropriate calibration done on sensor material to produce desired output signal. Inertial sensing products mainly find their applications where displacement, positioning and motion tracking of objects and equipment are required. The sensing range ranges from a few square millimetre upto 500 millimetre in diameter. The portability, degree of accuracy associated with inertial sensing products make it a preferred choice by the end users for measuring and navigation applications.

Inertial sensors are used to detect and measure acceleration, vibration, tilt, shock and multiple Degrees-of-Freedom (DoF) motion. The devices equipped with inertial sensing products such as accelerometers, gyroscopes, etc. are offered separately or as integrated inertia measurement units.

Inertial Sensing Products Market: Market Dynamics and Trends

The Inertial Sensing products market is generally driven by varied end use industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, mining as well as exploration. where the common objective of navigation, motion tracking and measurement is fulfilled. The market growth is expected to continue on a positive note with increasing scope of application and its related consumption in the aforementioned mentioned end use industries in the form of research & development process and as an end equipment / device. However, slowdown in end use industries such as automotive vehicles and mining can act as a restraint to the inertial sensing products market.

The inertial sensing products market in terms of manufacturing has been dominated by leading semiconductor components companies owing to technological advancements in design of portable sensing devices. The inertial sensing products are either sold directly to the end-industry OEMs or supplied in the market via distributors and suppliers. The inertial sensing product has been placed as a high –end use device and is therefore priced at a premium level.

Inertial Sensing Products Market: Product Segmentation

The Inertial Sensing Products market can be segmented mainly on the basis of product type, motion and end use.

The Inertial Sensing Products market can be segmented on the basis of product type as follows;

Accelerometers

Gyroscopes

The Inertial Sensing Products market can be segmented on the basis of motion as follows;

1D plane (x axis)

2D plane (x -y axis)

3D plane (x -y -z axis)

The Inertial Sensing Products market can be segmented on the basis of end use as follows;

Defense (Marine and Naval)

Aerospace

Mining

Automotive

Industrial Automation

Others (Gaming & Simulation, Vehicular Traffic Management, etc.)

Inertial Sensing Products Market: Regional Analysis and Outlook

The OEMs related to Inertial Sensing Products market are mainly based in Asia Pacific, U.S. and Europe owing to the established infrastructure and technical know-how and growth potential of the end industry. The Asia Pacific end use market is expected to witness a significant growth in the inertial sensing products market followed by the U.S. and Europe. The scope of application and use of inertial sensing products would be pivotally in laboratories and testing facilities related to target end use industries. The Inertial Sensing products market in overall is expected to witness a decent growth over the forecast period, 2017-2027.

Inertial Sensing Products Market: Market Participants

The competitive landscape of Inertial Sensing Products Market is majorly marked by the presence of large players as well as small scale players. Examples of some of the market participants involved in the global Inertial sensing products market are: Honeywell International Inc., Analog Devices, NXP Semiconductors N.V., ROHM Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., InvenSense Inc., Maxim Integrated, First Sensors AG, LORD Microstrain., TE Connectivity, Xsens, and Sparton Inc. along with other mid-small scale OEMs and regional enterprises.

