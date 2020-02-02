Infection Control Market to Incur Meteoric Growth During 2016 to 2024

Global Infection Control Market: Overview

Microorganisms such as fungi, bacteria, and virus are main sources of infections. Various kind of infections are eye infections, hospital acquired infections, skin infections, common childhood infections, ear infections, sexually transmitted infections, stomach and intestinal infections, lung and respiratory infections. With certain precautions, these infections can be prevented and controlled. Proper handwashing is the most effective way to prevent hospital-acquired infections. Some other steps include use of gloves and masks, staying up-to-date with immunizations, keeping hand sanitizers and tissues handy, and covering while coughing and sneezing.

Global Infection Control Market: Growth Factors

Growing occurrences of the hospital-acquired infections and increasing awareness about various types of infections are the major driving factors of the global infection control market. Government support for the infections control is influencing the market in a positive way. Various strategies that are adopted by numerous health care companies are mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, collaboration, new technology launches are major trends observed in the global infection control market. However, strict guidelines are implemented for the endorsement of equipment used in sterilization thus hampering the infection control market to some extent.

Global Infection Control Market: Segmentation

The segmentation of the global infection control market includes its application, product, control methodologies, and services. Based on applications, the market is classified into food industries, pharmaceutical, medical devices, and life sciences. The product segment is fragmented into disinfectant wipes and disinfectors wipe. Depending on the control methodologies, the market is bifurcated into filtration, heat sterilization, and low-temperature sterilization. The heat sterilization is further sub-segmented into dry heat sterilization and moist heat sterilization. Based on services the market is divided into control sterilization and in-house sterilization. The in-house sterilization is further sub-segmented into E-beam sterilization, gamma sterilization, and ethylene oxide sterilization.

Global Infection Control Market: Regional Analysis

North America is the largest market for infection control owing to rising demand for infection control services and improved health care infrastructure. Adoption of advanced technologies in the sterilization procedures is expected to propel the market in future. The U.S. is the dominating market in the North America, which is followed by Canada. The U.K., Europe, France, and Germany hold the largest market share in the global infection control market. Asia Pacific is expected to contribute for the largest market share due to rising awareness about various types of infections and increasing incidences of hospital-acquired infections. Increase in population and economies in the countries such as China and India anticipate fostering the infection control market.

Global Infection Control Market: Competitive Players

Major players operating in the global infection control market include 3M Company, TSO3 Inc., Nordion Inc., Synergy Health Plc., Cisa S.p.A, Matachana Group, STERIS Corporation, and Honeywell International, Inc. Other players influencing the market are Johnson & Johnson Limited, Getinge Group, Ahlstrom Corporation, Sterigenics International, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Sakura Global Holding Company Ltd., and Belimed AG.

The report gathers the essential information including the new strategies for growth of the industry and the potential players of the global Infection Control Market. It enlists the topmost industry player dominating the global Infection Control Market along with their contribution to the global market. The report also demonstrates the data in the form of graphs, tables, and figures along with the contacts details and sales of key market players in the global Infection Control Market.

