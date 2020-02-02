Interleukin 17A Market Status Trend Report 2019-2024
In 2018, the global Interleukin 17A market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the Interleukin 17A status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Interleukin 17A development in various regions.
The key players covered in this study
- AbbVie Inc
- Abeome Corporation
- Affibody AB
- Cell Medica Limited
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Johnson and Johnson
- Merck KGaA
- Novartis AG
- Orega Biotech SAS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- ABY-035
- CNTO-6785
- DLX-2882
- Others
Market segment by Application, split into
- Chronic Pain
- Liver Cancer
- Kidney Cancer
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
