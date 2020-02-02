IOT PLATFORMS 2018 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global IoT Platforms market status and forecast, categorizes the global IoT Platforms market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and other regions.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

PTC (ThingWorx)

Cisco (Jasper)

Microsoft

Google

IBM

Intel

SAP

Oracle

Amazon

Telit

General Electric

Gemalto

Zebra Technologies

AT&T

Xively (LogMeIn)

Aeris

Exosite

Particle

Ayla Networks

relayr

Bosch Software Innovations

Teezle

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Type I

Type II

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Home Automation

Wearable Technology

Smart City

Industrial Automation

Connected Transportation

Healthcare

Others

Table of Content:

Global IoT Platforms Market Research Report 2018

1 IoT Platforms Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of IoT Platforms

1.2 IoT Platforms Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global IoT Platforms Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global IoT Platforms Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Type I

1.2.4 Type II

1.3 Global IoT Platforms Segment by Application

1.3.1 IoT Platforms Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Home Automation

1.3.3 Wearable Technology

1.3.4 Smart City

1.3.5 Industrial Automation

1.3.6 Connected Transportation

1.3.7 Healthcare

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global IoT Platforms Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global IoT Platforms Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of IoT Platforms (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global IoT Platforms Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global IoT Platforms Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……..

7 Global IoT Platforms Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 PTC (ThingWorx)

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 IoT Platforms Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 PTC (ThingWorx) IoT Platforms Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Cisco (Jasper)

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 IoT Platforms Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Cisco (Jasper) IoT Platforms Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Microsoft

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 IoT Platforms Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Microsoft IoT Platforms Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Google

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 IoT Platforms Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Google IoT Platforms Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 IBM

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 IoT Platforms Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 IBM IoT Platforms Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Intel

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 IoT Platforms Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Intel IoT Platforms Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 SAP

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 IoT Platforms Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 SAP IoT Platforms Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Oracle

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 IoT Platforms Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Oracle IoT Platforms Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Amazon

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 IoT Platforms Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Amazon IoT Platforms Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Telit

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 IoT Platforms Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Telit IoT Platforms Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 General Electric

7.12 Gemalto

7.13 Zebra Technologies

7.14 AT&T

7.15 Xively (LogMeIn)

7.16 Aeris

7.17 Exosite

7.18 Particle

7.19 Ayla Networks

7.20 relayr

7.21 Bosch Software Innovations

7.22 Teezle

Continued…..

