Isooctyl Acrylate Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

The global Isooctyl Acrylate market is valued at 34 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 53 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2019-2025.

Isooctyl acrylate, (CAS: 29590-42-9, C11H20O2), is a kind of liquid acrylates. It is a low viscosity, mono-functional monomer which acts as a reactive diluent. It offers adhesion along with good water resistance, good weatherability, high flexibility and low shrinkage.

Isooctyl acrylate is an intermediate also used for the synthesis of acrylic polymers. It is also used for ink industry. In 2017, production of isooctyl acrylate used in acrylic polymers took about 79.66%.

Due to the shortage of raw material, 3M and Sartomer were only two manufacturers all over the world from 2015. In 2015, manufacturers such as Miwon Specialty Chemicals and Osaka Organic Chemicals (Japan) had stopped their production. In 2017, 3M acrylic polymers sales took about 93.38% of globe, with the amount of 1000.6 ton.

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come.

While Isooctyl Acrylate market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Isooctyl Acrylate Market in the South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

3M, Sartomer (Arkema)

Isooctyl Acrylate Market Segmentation by Types:

Laboratory Grade, Chemical Grade

Isooctyl Acrylate Market Segmentation by Applications:

Inks, Acrylic Polymers, Others

