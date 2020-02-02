Kosher Food Market is demanding worldwide with key players

Kosher foods are those types of food that conform to the regulations of “kashrut”—Jewish dietary law, and hence have to undergo various special treatments. Food that can be consumed according to “halakha”—Jewish law—is termed kosher in English, from the Ashkenazi pronunciation of the Hebrew term “kashér”, which means “fit”. On the other hand, food that is not in accordance with Jewish law is known as “treif”, which means “torn”. Numerous foods, dishes, and beverages still possess an extreme significance in various religions. The demand for kosher-certified products has increased vigorously and presently is one of the newest food trends. Additionally, in order to meet the growing demand for kosher foods, various supermarkets and food companies all over the world provide a wide variety of kosher-based products such as juices, pastas, cereals, breads, and others.

Factors such as consumer trends for allergen-free, healthy, and unique food products along with high demand for kosher cutleries and few kosher-related accessories are boosting the growth of the global kosher food market. In addition, rising Muslim population is expected to be one of the factors impacting the growth of the global market in a positive way. Moreover, increasing urban population globally and changing lifestyle have also impacted the growth of the market and are anticipated to be the major growth drivers in the near future.

The global kosher food market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on the type, the global market is segmented as buckwheat, seafood, lamb, pulses, and others. On the basis of application, the global kosher food market is segmented as culinary products, snacks and savory, bakery & confectionery products, beverages, meat, and dietary supplements. The beverages segment is further sub-segmented as carbonated drinks and non-carbonated drinks. Geographically, the global kosher market is further segmented as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America witnessed the highest growth in the global kosher food market. Following this trend, the U.S. anticipated experiencing high demand owing to increased spending by consumers in this region on kosher food products. Furthermore, Europe is expected to be the dominant region in the global kosher food market.

Some of the major players dominating the global kosher food market are AGC Chemicals (Thailand) Co. Ltd., 3 F Industrial Limited, AGRANA Starke GmbH, Nectar Lifesciences Ltd., and ADM Milling System. Other key players influencing the global market are Nestle, Unilever, Hayman Limited, Glaxosmithkline, and others.

Following Chapters represents the Kosher Food Market globally:

Chapter 1, enlist the goal of global Kosher Food Market covering the market introduction, product image, market summary, development scope, Kosher Food Market presence;

Chapter 2, studies the key global Kosher Food Market competitors, their sales volume, market profits and price of Kosher Food Market in 2016 and 2025;

Chapter 3, shows the competitive landscape view of global Kosher Food Market on the basis of dominant market players and their share in the market growth in 2016 and 2025;

Chapter 4, conducts the region-wise study of the global Kosher Food Market based on the sales ratio in each region, and market share from 2016 to 2025;

The report gathers the essential information including the new strategies for growth of the industry and the potential players of the global Kosher Food Market. It enlists the topmost industry player dominating the global Kosher Food Market along with their contribution to the global market. The report also demonstrates the data in the form of graphs, tables, and figures along with the contacts details and sales of key market players in the global Kosher Food Market.

Kosher Food Market: Regional Segment Analysis