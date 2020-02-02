Laminating Adhesives Market Outlook Analysis, Development by Companies and Comparative Forecast by 2025

Laminating Adhesives are a range of coatable adhesives used in the manufacture of laminated plastic cards. Different versions are available for screen printing, roller coat and flexible packaging application. In the report, it mainly contains solventborne, solventless and waterborne types.

The global sales of laminating adhesives are estimated from 480184 MT in 2011 to 560483 MT in 2016. In 2015, the global laminating adhesives sales market was led by USA, Europe, China and Japan, where the North America and China are important sales market. At present, there are many manufacturers in every region and the major manufacturers’ activities of laminating adhesives are Henkel, Bostik, H.B. Fuller, Ashland, Dow, 3M etc. Huacheng is the China sales leader, holding 0.81% sales share in 2015.

Laminating adhesives downstream is wide, and the major fields are flexible packaging, Industrial Applications, Automotive Applications, etc. In recent years, social economy has developed rapidly. For demand market of laminating adhesives, there is also a certain space in the next few years, especially in the Chinese market which is increasing with the rapid development of downstream industry.

A key trend in the laminating adhesives market is the movement toward higher quality products. HMA is a large determinant to the end-product’s overall quality, while typically only incurring only a small part of the overall cost. Accordingly, as end-products continue to be realized further down the value chain, customers are beginning to choose higher-end products. The ongoing shift toward higher quality adhesives has brought about a surplus of low-end goods and intense competition in that area of the market. Consequently, it has encouraged many mid- and low-level suppliers to invest more heavily in R&D in the hope of being able to penetrate the more lucrative high-end market. Foreign companies will continue to dominate the more lucrative high-end market, primarily owing to superior R&D, as well as supply chain efficiencies that allow for easier access to high-quality raw materials.

As connections become more established, the entire market is trending toward direct sales, rather than using distributors. This is observed even more acutely among foreign suppliers, who historically relied more heavily on distributor companies. This observed even more acutely among foreign suppliers, who historically relied more heavily on distributor companies.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a rapid growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Laminating Adhesives market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Laminating Adhesives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Laminating Adhesives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Henkel

Bostik

H.B. Fuller

Ashland

Dow

3M

Vimasco Corporation

Sika Automotive GmbH

Coim

Flint Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Solvent Based Laminating Adhesives

Solventless Laminating Adhesives

Water Based Laminating Adhesives

Segment by Application

Flexible Packaging

Industrial Applications

Automotive Applications

