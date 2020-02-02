Laser Technology Market Growth, Risks, Drivers, 2025: Coherent Inc. , Corning Optical Communications, AMS Technologies AG, Focuslight Technologies And Many More

Global Laser Technology Market accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025, Globally. Laser technology market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Laser technology uses light to store, transfer, or print images and text. It generates light energy by converting the energy states of a material.

It has its wide application in telecommunications, research, aerospace and defense, healthcare, and others.

Huge demand from the healthcare vertical is the major driver in the growth of laser technology market.

On the other hand, regulatory compliance may hamper the market.

Some of the major players of the global market are

Access Laser

Alltec GmbH

AMS Technologies

Bystronic Laser AG

Coherent Inc.

Corning

Epilog Laser

Eurolaser GmbH

Focuslight Technologies Inc.

Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd.

IPG Photonics Corporation

Jeanoptik AG

Keopsys Group

Lasaerstar Technologies Corp

Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Novanta Inc

NPI LASERS Co., Ltd

Other players are Photonics Industries International. Inc, Prima Industrie S.P.A., Quantel Group, Toptica Photonics AG, Trumpf Group, Universal Laser Systems Inc., Ushio Opto Semiconductors Inc., MKS Instruments, and others. The report for laser technology market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the laser technology market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others.

The global laser technology market is segmented on the basis of type into

Solid laser

Liquid laser

Gas laser

The solid laser sub segment is further categorized into

YAG laser

Semiconductor Laser

Thin Disk Laser

Ruby Laser

Fiber Laser

Others

The liquid laser sub segment is categorized into

X-Ray laser

Dye Lasers

Others

Gas laser segment is further categorized into

Co2 laser

Excimer Laser

Argon Laser

Chemical Laser

Helium-Neon Laser

Others

The global laser technology market is also segmented on the basis of applications into

Optical Communication

Laser Processing

Laser processing is further segmented into

macro processing

micro processing

advanced processing

The macro processing segment is further sub segmented into

Cutting

Drilling

Welding

Marking & Engraving

The cutting segment is further categorized into

Fusion Cutting

Flame Cutting

Sublimation Cutting

The drilling segment is categorized into

Single Pulse Drilling

Percussion Drilling

Trepanning Drilling

Helical Drilling

The global laser technology is further segmented on the basis of vertical into

Commercial

Telecommunications

Research

Aerospace And Defense

Healthcare

Automotive

Semiconductor & Electronics

Industrial, And Others

On the basis of geography, global laser technology market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

North America is expected to dominate the market.

Major Market Drivers: Global Laser Technology Market

Increasing demand and awareness in the healthcare industry

Superior alternatives over traditional material processing techniques

Shift towards production of nano and micro devices

Regulatory compliance for manufacturing and end-use industries

