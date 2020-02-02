Liquid Crystal Polymer Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and forecasts to 2025

Los Angeles, United State, Feb 04, 2019 (satPRnews) – Global Liquid Crystal Polymer Market report is a professional and in-depth study on the market overview, market dynamics, competitive analysis, and leading player’s various strategies to sustain in the Global Liquid Crystal Polymer Market. It also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The global Liquid Crystal Polymer market is valued at 1120 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1330 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2019-2025.

LCPs (Liquid Crystal Polymers) are partially crystalline aromatic polyesters based on p-hydroxybenzoic acid and related monomers. LCPs form areas of highly ordered structures when in the liquid phase but the degree of order is less than that of a regular solid crystal. LCPs are fire resistant at high temperatures and chemically resistant in very thin walled applications. LCPs are typically used for medical applications, including trays and drug delivery systems, and in diagnostics for the automotive and telecommunication industries.

Currently, LCP is still a high-end engineering plastics, compared to traditional engineering plastics, it has an absolute performance advantage, it is possible for few to manufacture the product, which leads to downstream consumer of bargaining power is not high, but upstream raw materials declining year by year, LCP product prices have reduced, but only slightly.

The main areas of application for LCP are automotive and electronics fields, including aerospace electronic devices, especially the higher margin areas, and therefore, Gradually, some manufacturers enter the field, but the product performance and stability there is a gap, resulting from market share rate is not high. While the development is relatively slow.

On the point of downstream consumer market, China is a big market, while developing very rapidly, especially China’s automobile industry and the electronics industry has become the second largest market. it led the development of a large number of downstream manufacturing companies.

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Liquid Crystal Polymer Market Research Report:

Celanese(US), Sumitomo Chemical(JP), Polyplastics(JP), Ueno Fine Chemicals(JP), Toray(JP), Solvay Plastic(BE), AIE(CN)

Liquid Crystal Polymer Market Segmentation by Types:

Basic Grade, Health Grade

Liquid Crystal Polymer Market Segmentation by Applications:

Automotive Field, Electronic Field, Medical Devices, Other

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Liquid Crystal Polymer market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Liquid Crystal Polymer market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Liquid Crystal Polymer market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

