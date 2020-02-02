Lugs Market Demand, Manufacturers Analysis, Revenue, Gross Margin and Segment Forecast 2025

Lugs are Handles or connectors used for connecting cables to electrical appliances, other cables, surfaces, or mechanisms. One end of a cable lug is typically used for connecting a cable, which could be soldered, welded, or crimped depending on the type. The connection end of the lug is then fastened to a matching terminal or connection point by means of a bolt, screw, or spring clip.

The global Lugs production is about 85 K MT, Europe and North America are the two largest production regions, in 2015, Europe is the largest production region, it occupies about 27%, North America is the second largest production region, it occupies about 26% market share; The Lugs industry is very dispersion industry, the largest five manufactures only occupy about 22% market share.

The largest consumption regions are Europe and North America, the Europe occupies about 29% market share and the North America occupies about 24% market share in 2015; the consumption regions are relative dispersion;

The price of Lugs’ price has the down streaming trend and the gross margin also has the similar trend, in 2015, the average price is about 12.41 K USD per MT and the gross margin is about 23.7%;

The Electric Water Pumps’ production is mainly concentrated in the developed countries; the developing countries’ consumption mainly depends on import market;

In the future, the technology of Lugs will be more and more mature, and the application regions will expand, it will have larger market share in the different regions. The future price will have great relationship with the power and frequency. China will be a potential market.

The global Lugs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Lugs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lugs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Thomas & Betts

Schneider Electric

3M

molex

PENTAIR

Panduit

Cembre

ILSCO

Burndy

ASK POWER

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Electrical industry

Telecommunications

Automotive

Segment by Application

Electrical industry

Telecommunications

Automotive

