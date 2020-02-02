Major Progress| Global Superyachts Market growth represented by a CAGR of 7.26% during 2017 – 2022

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Superyachts Market on the basis of Type (Motor, Sailing, Open, Sport Fishing, Expedition), By Region (North America, Europe, Middle East, APAC and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Italy, Netherlands, U.K, U.A.E, Japan, China)

Over the recent years, the global superyachts industry has been growing rapidly as the Ultra-High and High Net Worth Individual Population is increasing. Globally, the growth in the luxury yachts market is driven by rising trend of maritime tourism and recreational activities.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Global Superyachts Market: Analysis By Type (Motor, Sailing, Open, Expedition, Sport Fishing), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022) – By Region (North America, Europe, Middle East, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Italy, Netherlands, U.K, U.A.E, Japan, China)”, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.26% during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by rising number of ultra-wealthy clientele.

Among the vessels, motor currently dominates the global superyachts market but the long ranger expedition vessels are anticipated to witness maximum growth in forecasted period. Among the regions, APAC is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by increase in ultra-high and high net worth population in the region

The report titled, “Global Superyachts Market: Analysis By Type (Motor, Sailing, Open, Expedition, Sport Fishing), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022) – By Region (North America, Europe, Middle East, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Italy, Netherlands, U.K, U.A.E, Japan, China)”, has covered and analysed the potential of Global Superyachts Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global superyacht market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market

(Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Total Superyachts Market

• Superyachts Market By Type – Motor Superyachts Market, Sailing Superyachts Market, Open Superyachts Market, Sport Fishing Superyachts Market, Expedition Superyachts Market

Regional Markets – N. America, Europe, Middle East, APAC, RoW

(Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Country Analysis – US, Canada, UK, Italy, Netherlands, U.A.E, Japan, China

(Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges

• Pricing Analysis

• Policy and Regulation

• Company Analysis – Azimut Benetti, Ferretti Group, Sanlorenzo spa, Heesen, Lurssen, Feadship, Princess Yachts, Amels, Sunseeker Yachts, Oceanco.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

