Market Development Status of Galectin 3 Industry Report 2019-2024
In 2018, the global Galectin 3 market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the Galectin 3 status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Galectin 3 development in various regions.
The key players covered in this study
- Angion Biomedica Corp
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Galectin Therapeutics Inc
- GlycoMimetics Inc
- iTeos Therapeutics SA
- MandalMed Inc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- GAL-300
- GRMD-03
- ANG-4021
- KTI
- Others
Market segment by Application, split into
- Liver Cirrhosis
- Portal Hypertension
- Metastatic Melanoma
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
