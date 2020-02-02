Market Overview| Hip Replacement Market will multiply at a notable CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2017 – 2024

Global Hip Replacement Market: Overview

This report on the global hip replacement market is a business and commerce publication developed by professional and experienced research analysts as aspired to serve as a reliable decision-making tool for its targeted audiences such as medical device distributors, orthopedic implants manufacturing companies, health insurance players, healthcare institutions including hospitals, governing bodies, and regulatory authorities such as food and drug administration (FDA). The report provides insights on how the demand has evolved in the hip replacement market across the world and forecasts where it is headed during the period of 2017 to 2024. Starting-off with an executive summary on the current scenario, the analyst has included qualitative chapters on market dynamics wherein trends, drivers, and challenges have been analyzed. The market has been segmented on the basis of product type, component type, and end user, besides highlighting the potential of demand that can be expected out of various regions and countries. The report finishes off with a featured section on the competitive landscape of the hip replacement market, wherein numerous prominent players have been identified and profiled for their product portfolio and regional presence.

Impact analysis of key regional growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model along with key region-specific trends is included to better equip clients with information and hidden insights. At the end of the report, Persistence Market Research has provided strategic recommendations for both existing and new players operating in the global hip replacement market to emerge sustainably profitable.

The next section of the report highlights the growth trends of the global hip replacement market by region. It provides a market outlook for 20172024 and sets the forecast within the context of the global hip replacement market. The study discusses key regional trends contributing to the growth of the hip replacement market worldwide, as well as analyzes the extent to which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The above sections by product type, by component, by end user, and by region evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the global hip replacement market for the period 2017 2024.

Research Methodology

To calculate the market size, the report considers hip replacement by product type, by component, by end user, and by region. The forecast assesses the total revenue of the global hip replacement market on the basis of various factors that are expected to affect the market in the short and long term. The data is triangulated on the basis of different verticals, considering both supply side and demand side drivers and other dynamics of the global hip replacement market, along with primary interviews of manufacturers and industry experts active across the global hip replacement market value chain. The report begins by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape during the forecast period. Given the ever-fluctuating nature of the global economy, the report presents forecasts not only in terms of CAGR, but also analyzes the global hip replacement market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand market predictability and to identify the right opportunities in the global hip replacement market.

1. Research Methodology

2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

3. Hip Replacement Market – Executive Summary

4. Hip Replacement Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Hip Replacement Market Definition

4.1.2. Hip Replacement Market Taxonomy

4.2. Global Hip Replacement Market Forecast, 20152025

4.2.1. Market Size (Value) Forecast

4.2.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Projections

4.2.1.2. Absolute $ Opportunity

4.3. Hip Replacement Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.4. Regulatory Scenario

4.4.1. North America

4.4.2. Europe

4.4.3. Asia Pacific

4.4.4. Middle East and Africa

4.5. Hip Replacement Market Trends

5. Global Market Analysis, By Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Product Type

5.1.2. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis, By Product Type

5.1.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Product Type

5.2. Market Forecast By Product Type

5.2.1. Total Hip Replacement Implant

5.2.2. Partial Hip Replacement Implant

5.2.3. Hip Resurfacing Implant

5.2.4. Revision Hip Replacement Implant

6. Global Hip Replacement Market Analysis, By Component Type

6.1. Introduction

6.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Component Type

6.1.2. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis, By Component Type

6.1.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Component Type

6.2. Market Forecast By Component

6.2.1. Hip stems

6.2.2. Acetabular Cups

6.2.3. Revision Accessories and Components

Continue…

