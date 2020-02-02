Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Is Expected to Grow At a high CAGR 6.0% over the forecast period 2019 and 2025: QYResearch

[Los Angeles,CA- United State]–(satprnews)–2/4/2019: QY Research always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts.

Negative Pressure wound therapy (NPWT) is used to treat acute and chronic wounds. A vacuum source creates continuous or intermittent negative pressure inside the wound to remove fluid, exudates, and infectious materials to prepare the wound for healing and closure.1 NPWT systems consist of a vacuum pump, drainage tubing, foam or gauze wound dressing, and an adhesive film dressing that covers and seals the wound.

North America is the largest market of negative pressure wound therapy, both in production and consumption. In 2015, North America supplied more than 60% and consumed more than 50% of the global negative pressure wound therapy.

Europe is the second largest market, following North America. Asia area is the emerging market with a higher growth rate. While the negative pressure wound therapy industry in Asia market is still underdevelopment with many hospitals and patients are still using common gauze to cure wound.

In recent years, disposable negative pressure wound therapy is more and more popular. Among them, PICO single use product provided by Smith & Nephew is outstanding.

The global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market is valued at 1400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2230 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019-2025.

Key Manufacturers Are Covered : Acelity (KCI), Smith & Nephew, Cardinal Health, Devon, Medela, Triage Meditech, WuHan VSD, Talley Group

Key Segment by Type : Conventional NPWT Devices, Disposable NPWT Devices

Key Segment by Application : Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare

