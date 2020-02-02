Network Encryption Market Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

Network encryption (sometimes called network layer, or network level encryption) is a network security process that applies crypto services at the network transfer layer – above the data link level, but below the application level. The network transfer layers are layers 3 and 4 of the Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) reference model, the layers responsible for connectivity and routing between two end points. Using the existing network services and application software, network encryption is invisible to the end user and operates independently of any other encryption processes used. Data is encrypted only while in transit, existing as plaintext on the originating and receiving hosts.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

Thales Esecurity

Atos

Juniper Networks

Certes Networks

Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity

Adva

Gemalto

Nokia

Colt Technology Services

Aruba

Huawei

Ciena

Eci Telecom

Senetas

Viasat

F5 Networks

Raytheon

Arris

Stormshield

Atmedia

Securosys

Packetlight Networks

Quantum Corporation

Technical Communication Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Platform

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Network Encryption status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Network Encryption development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network Encryption are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.