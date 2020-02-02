Network Encryption Market Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
Network encryption (sometimes called network layer, or network level encryption) is a network security process that applies crypto services at the network transfer layer – above the data link level, but below the application level. The network transfer layers are layers 3 and 4 of the Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) reference model, the layers responsible for connectivity and routing between two end points. Using the existing network services and application software, network encryption is invisible to the end user and operates independently of any other encryption processes used. Data is encrypted only while in transit, existing as plaintext on the originating and receiving hosts.
In 2017, the global Network Encryption market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Network Encryption status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Encryption development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco
Thales Esecurity
Atos
Juniper Networks
Certes Networks
Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity
Adva
Gemalto
Nokia
Colt Technology Services
Aruba
Huawei
Ciena
Eci Telecom
Senetas
Viasat
F5 Networks
Raytheon
Arris
Stormshield
Atmedia
Securosys
Packetlight Networks
Quantum Corporation
Technical Communication Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Platform
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network Encryption are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.