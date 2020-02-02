Occupational Therapy Market 2025: Current Global Scenario With Fusion Web Clinic, CollaborateMD, Billing Dynamix, LLC, Optima Healthcare Solutions, Benchmark Therapies, Inc. , And Many More

Global Market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The occupational therapy market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

A health practitioner who helps with mental and physical conditions with daily living and working through everyday activities is called as occupational therapist. Occupational therapy helps people to overcome with mental problems. It includes helping individuals recovering from injury to regain skills, supporting individual for experiencing physical changes and also helping children with disabilities to participate fully in school and social situations. The devices used are an integral part of the occupational therapy that provides minimum optimum care to patients.

Some of the major players operating in the global market are

Webpt

Premise Health

Net Health

Clinicient

Optima Healthcare Solutions, LLC.

Fusion Web Clinic

Clinicsource

Focus On Therapeutic Outcomes(FOTO)

Planet Rehab Inc.

Billing Dynamix, LLC

Saner Software

CollaborateMD

Hands On Technology E.V.

Others: Merlinwave, Inc, PT Billing Solutions, Access Therapists, Benchmark Occupational Therapy, Building Blocks Pediatrics, LLC, Nurturing Early Skills Therapy Center Inc., among others. The global occupational therapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as product (software) launches, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Occupational Therapy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In United States, The American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA) is the national professional association for occupational therapy practitioners.

Recently the American Occupational Therapy Association, Inc. (AOTA) represents 132,700 occupational therapists, 51,700 occupational therapy assistants and 28,600 occupational therapy students. In May 2017, the median annual wage for occupational therapists was $83,200.

Net Health provides 98% of the nation’s largest hospital chains and healthcare professionals in more than 3,000 employee health, occupational medicine, urgent care, rehab therapy and wound care facilities.

The global occupational therapy market is segmented based on product, disease, application, and geographical segments.

Based on product, the market is segmented into

Cloud-based

On-premise

Based on disease, the market is segmented into

Mental disorder

Physical disorder

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into

Psychological Clinic

Hospital

Other

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Brazil among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2017, Barron Associates’ VOTA software system for practice of simulated activities of daily living in upper extremity rehabilitation received FDA clearance as a Class II medical device under Classification Product Code LXJ.

In January 2017, Arterys (San Francisco) based on cloud-based medical imaging software received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market its Arterys Cardio DLcloud.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising in number of accidents.

Increasing industrialization.

Increasing geriatric population.

Increasing various illnesses and disabilities.

