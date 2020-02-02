OEM Coating Market 2025- PPG Industries Inc, 3M, Eastman Chemical Company, Merck KGaA, Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Jenson & Nicholson Paints Private Limited, Snowcem Paints, British PaintsTM, ACE COATING INDIA PVT. LTD., Berger Paints India Limited, Pidilite Industries Ltd

Global OEM Coating Market is expected to reach USD 79.32 billion by 2025, from USD 55.01 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

This report on the Global OEM Coating Market place offers explanatory expertise available on the market parts like dominating players, manufacturing, sales, intake, import and export, and the simplest improvement in the corporation size, deployment kind, inside, segmentation comprised at some point of this analysis, additionally foremost the players have used various techniques such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others, to boom their footprints on this marketplace in order to sustain in long term, moreover to the existing the clean perspective of Global OEM Coating Market.

Market Drivers:

Advancements in OEM coatings technology

Growing demand in the automotive market

Protect vehicle form foreign particle

Global OEM Coating Market,

By Formulation (Water-borne Coatings, Powder Coatings, Solvent-borne Coatings, Radiation Curable Coatings, Others),

By End User (Consumer Products, Transportation, Heavy Equipment & Machinery, Others),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Competitors:

The key players operating in the Global OEM Coating Market are –

3M

Eastman Chemical Company

PPG Industries, Inc

Merck KGaA

Akzo Nobel N.V.

BASF SE

Axalta Coatings Systems Ltd.,

The Sherwin-Williams Company,

The Valspar Corporation,

Jotun,

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.,

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Jenson & Nicholson Paints Private Limited,

Snowcem Paints,

British PaintsTM,

ACE COATING INDIA PVT. LTD.,

Berger Paints India Limited,

Pidilite Industries Ltd,

Farrell – Calhoun Paint,

Sun Coatings,

TIGER Drylac U.S.A. Inc.,

Gemini Coatings Inc,

True Value Company.,

Tnemec Inc.,

ICP Group,

Asian Paints,

Rodda Paint Co,

Cloverdale Paint Inc.,

Kelly-Moore Paints,

NB Coatings,

SHAWCOR,

Ennis Flint Inc.,

Dunn-Edwards Corporation,

Benjamin Moore & Co.,

Behr Process Corporation and many more.

Key Insights in the Report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global OEM coating market

Analyze and forecast the OEM coating market on the basis of formulation and End User

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for formulation and End User

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

