Office Chairs Market– Size, Share, Analysis, and Trends, 2019–2025

An office chair, or desk chair, is a type of chair that is designed for use at a desk in an office. Office chairs often have adjustable seats, armrests, backs, back supports, and heights to prevent repetitive stress injury and back pain associated with sitting for long periods.

Currently, some companies in the world can produce office chairs, mainly concentrating in North America and Asia. The main market players are Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth, HNI Group, Okamura Corporation, Kimball Office, etc.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. North America, Asia and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

There are many classification methods of office chairs. Office chairs can be classified as main five types depend on the raw materials, leather office chair, PU office chair, cloth office chair, plastic office chair and mesh cloth office chair. The consumer groups are very extensive.

The major raw material for office chairs is wood, leather, plastic, cloth, hardware, paint, adhesives and sealants, etc. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of office chairs industry.

Get Free PDF template of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/955999/global-office-chairs-market

Favorable government policies and rising foreign direct investments have increased the number of MNCs in the country and also boosted the entry of foreign players. This has led to a rise in the number of offices as well as the demand for office chairs worldwide. Also, the growing number of companies in the technology, media, telecom, retail, financial, and transport sectors in 2015 has increased the demand of office chairs. Therefore, the growing demand for office space will be favorable for the growth of the office chairs market.

The global Office Chairs market is valued at 9280 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 14500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Office Chairs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Office Chairs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth, HNI Group, Okamura Corporation, Kimball Office, AURORA, TopStar, Bristol, True Innovations, Nowy Styl, SUNON GROUP, Knoll, UE Furniture, Quama Group, UB Office Systems, Kinnarps Holding, King Hong Industrial, KI, Global Group, Teknion, Kokuyo, AIS, CHUENG SHINE, Lifeform Furniture Manufacturing, PSI Seating, ITOKI, Elite Office Furniture, Foshan Long Ma Office Furniture, izzy+

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Inquire Here For Report Customization: https://www.qyresearch.com/request-discount/form/955999/global-office-chairs-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

Contact US

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton, Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 6262 952 442

Emails – [email protected]

Web – www.qyresearch.com