Oil & Gas Water Management Services Market Growth Opportunities and Business Outlook 2019

Global Oil & Gas Water Management Services Market – Segmented By Location, Service, And Geography – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2018 – 2023).

The report elaborates the complete details covering product definition, product type, and application. The report covers useful details which are categorized based on Oil & Gas Water Management Services production region, major players, and product type which will provide a simplified view of the Oil & Gas Water Management Services industry. The Oil & Gas Water Management Services market report presents the competitive scenario of the major market players based on the sales revenue, customer demands, company profile, the business tactics used in Oil & Gas Water Management Services market which will help the emerging market segments in making vital business decisions.

Global Oil & Gas Water Management Services Market by Top Manufacturers (2019–2023): Halliburton Company, Baker Hughes (a GE Company), Ovivo Inc., Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Aquatech, Layne, Veolia Environment SA, Schlumberger Ltd, Fountain Quail Energy Services.

Growing Upstream Oil & Gas Activity Drives the Market

Owing to the oil price crisis as of 2014-16, the expenditure in the upstream oil & gas industry dropped by about 60%. However, oil prices stabilized during 2016-17, as a result of which the oil & gas production activity experienced a substantial growth. The capital expenditure in the upstream oil & gas industry was estimated to register a significant growth rate of 25% during 2016-17. The growing upstream oil & gas activity is expected to drive the global water management services market. Factors such as technological advancements, stringent government regulations, and growing hydraulic fracturing activity, is also expected to drive the global water management services market in the oil & gas industry. The high cost associated with water management services and lower for the longer oil price scenario are expected to restrain the market growth.

North America to Lead the Market During the Forecast Period

Over 80% of the global hydraulic fracturing activity takes place in this region. The hydraulic fracturing process involves a large amount of water injection and, hence, water management services are essential in this process to minimize the environmental impact. Owing to a large share of oil & gas production and hydraulic fracturing activity, North America is a market leader in the global oil & gas water management services market. This region is expected to experience a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to a positive outlook in the United States and Canada. The United States is expected to experience a substantial growth in oil and gas activity, owing to increasing level of production from Permian basin of Texas and the Gulf of Mexico. Canada, with stability in oil prices, is expected to experience increase in investments in the oil & gas industry, allowing private players to explore some of its most prominent oil sand reserves.

