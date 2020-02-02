Oilfield Chemicals Market 2019 Global Manufacturers Analysis And Industry Overview to 2026

Oilfield Chemicals Industry 2019

Description:-

The global oilfield chemicals market is anticipated to reach USD 35.08 billion by 2026.

The moderate increase currently and expected boom in the near future of crude oil prices are expected to bring about increases in demand for oilfield chemicals that are used in well drilling & completion, hydraulic fracturing and EOR operations. The revival of drilling operations in the existing wells owing to increase in crude prices to a feasible level and the rise in drilling of unconventional wells for pilot project and also for production especially in the North American and North Sea regions will add to demand for these products. The enhanced technologies currently utilized for developing shale gas and tight oil resources have evolved as major trend over the past years. This will include the ongoing trend towards fracturing fluids for slick water and also high-performance drilling mud chemicals.

Development of several chemical formulations that can address environmental concerns will have an important impact on its market, promoting to added demand for high quality environmentally friendly chemicals, including less toxic biocides and biodegradable shale inhibitors. Offshore operations are anticipated to stay vital contributor for the market globally and the necessity for environmentally compatible chemicals and fluids will be leading in the offshore environments.

Projections for raw materials used for the development of oilfield chemicals are entrenched in the finished products outlook in which these are used. Polymers and acids used in such stimulation chemicals are expected to register higher growth, driven by constant expansion of the well stimulation technologies. However, clays along with other commodities used in the drilling fluids are anticipated to decline moderately early over the forecast period.

Increasing concerns for pollution of groundwater and the environment are some of the major concerns for the industry participants. Companies have been investing significantly in R&D operations to constantly upgrade their products and offer novel chemicals to the upstream sector that satisfy every aspect of environmental regulations thus enhancing the required parameters of operations.

North America is expected to be the largest market by the end of the forecast period. The U.S. market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 4% from 2018 to 2026. After a short term decline in demand for these products in the country, the growing exploration and production from unconventional wells have played a major role boosting its demand again.Hydraulic fracturing is anticipated to be one of the major application segments globally. Despite the low crude prices, increase in average volume of chemicals used per well during 2017 was a primary factor driving the market.

Some of the leading industry participants currently operating in the industry include Clariant, Solvay, NALCO, Croda International Plc, Baker Hughes, Kemira, Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited, Stepan Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., The Lubrizol Corporation, BASF SE and Dow Chemical Company.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation Oilfield Chemicals Market Insights

3.1. Oilfield Chemicals– Industry snapshot

3.2. Oilfield Chemicals -Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Oilfield Chemicals market dynamics

3.3.1. Oilfield Chemicals– Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Oilfield Chemicals Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. Oilfield Chemicals Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Oilfield Chemicals Market opportunity analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Oilfield Chemicals market PEST analysis, 2017

3.3.4. Oilfield Chemicals market Value Chain analysis

3.3.5. Oilfield Chemicals Industry trends

3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis Oilfield Chemicals Market Size and Forecast by Product Type

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Drilling Fluids

4.2.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

4.3. Simulation Fluids

4.3.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

4.4. Completion & Work over Fluids

4.4.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

4.5. Cement Slurries

4.5.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026 Oilfield Chemicals Market Size and Forecast by Application Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Production Chemicals

5.2.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

5.3. Simulation Fluid Additives

5.3.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

5.4. Drilling Fluid Additives

5.4.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

5.5. Cement Additives

5.5.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

5.6. EOR Products

5.6.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

5.7. Completion & Workover Fluid Additives

5.7.1. Global Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017-2026

Continued……

