Oncolytic Virus Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2024
In 2018, the global Oncolytic Virus market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the Oncolytic Virus status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oncolytic Virus development in various regions.
The key players covered in this study
- Merck
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co
- Pfizer
- Roche
- Cold Genesys
- Genelux
- Latima
- Neotropix
- Shanghai Sunway Biotech
- SillaJen
- Takara Bio
- Theravir
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- HSV-based Oncolytic Viruses
- Adenoviruses-based Oncolytic Viruses
- Vaccinia Virus-based Oncolytic Viruses
- Vesicular Stomatitis Virus-based Oncolytic Viruses
- Newcastle Disease Virus-based Oncolytic Viruses
Market segment by Application, split into
- Pharmaceutical
- Health Care
- Commerical
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
