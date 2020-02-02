Operational Strategies of Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market is projected to display growth represented by a CAGR of 6.85% during 2017 – 2022

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market; By Region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, Australia, China, UAE, Brazil and South America)

The installation of utility segment such as power cables, sewer lines, water transmission lines coming under construction segment of HDD market accounts for major share and is followed by surging telecom industry with increasing applications.

Various mining and facility construction projects undergo various challenges such as installation of proper drainage pipes. These installations demand for appropriate HDD rig size as per installation requirement which further reduces the capital and maintenance costs. This implication of trenchless HDD method is boosted with growing construction industry. Setting up of water treatment plants and processing water to the ocean through single exit point on the seabed floor with the use of HDD eliminates the cost of laying pipeline on the ocean floor and provide power to remote offshore locations.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market: Analysis By Type (Maxi HDD, Midi HDD, Mini HDD), By Application (Construction, Telecommunication, Oil and Gas, Others), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)” the global HDD market is projected to display growth represented by a CAGR of 6.85% during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by increasing urbanization, rising population, growing awareness about minimally invasive techniques and increasing telecom industry.

Among the regions, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by increase in infrastructure expenditure coupled with growing telecom industry and oil and gas projects.

The report titled, “Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market: Analysis By Type (Maxi HDD, Midi HDD, Mini HDD), By Application (Construction, Telecommunication, Oil and Gas, Others), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global horizontal directional drilling market.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market

• HDD Market By Type – Maxi HDD, Midi HDD, Mini HDD

• HDD Market By Application/End-Use Industry – Construction, Telecommunication, Oil and Gas, Others

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, RoW (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market

• HDD Market By Application/End-Use Industry – Construction, Telecommunication, Oil and Gas, Others

Country Analysis – US, Canada, Germany, UK, Australia, China, UAE, Brazil and South Africa (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market

• HDD Market By Application/End-Use Industry – Construction, Telecommunication, Oil and Gas, Others

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges

• Company Analysis – TRACTO-TECHNIK GmbH & Co. KG, Vermeer Corporation, Ditch Witch, DRILLTO TRENCHLESS CO., LTD., XCMG GROUP, Michels© Corporation, Southeast Directional Drilling, Prime Drilling GmbH, Herrenknecht AG, UEA

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

