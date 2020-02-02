Ophthalmology Drugs Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019
In the field of ophthalmology, this tissue has been used as a tissue bandage for cornea infections and sterile melts, and to reconstruct the ocular surface for various procedures.
In 2018, the global Ophthalmology Drugs market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the Ophthalmology Drugs status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ophthalmology Drugs development in various regions.
The key players covered in this study
- Novartis
- Regeneron
- Roche
- Bayer
- Allergan
- Shire
- Mallinckrodt
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Lucentis (ranibizumab)
- Eylea (aflibercept)
- Avastin (bevacizumab)
- Restasis (cyclosporine)
- Alphagan (brimonidine tartrate)
- Lumigan (bimatoprost)
- Xalatan (latanoprost
Market segment by Application, split into
- Chorioretinitis
- Choroiditis
- Retinitis
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
