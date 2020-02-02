Outsourced Software Testing Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2025
This report focuses on the global Outsourced Software Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Outsourced Software Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
Software testing plays an indispensable role in the growth of an enterprise. However, with the complexity of technology, the subjects of testing also increase.
The market growth is spurred by crowdsourcing testing services, which is gaining popularity.
In 2017, the global Outsourced Software Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
Amdocs
HP
IBM
Atos
CGI
Cigniti Technologies
CSC
HCL Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Financial Services
IT
Logistics
Medicine
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Outsourced Software Testing are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.