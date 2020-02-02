Pipe Fittings Market Industry Revenue, Application, Development Trends and Cost Analysis by 2025

Pipe fitting is the occupation of installing or repairing piping or tubing systems that convey liquid, gas, and occasionally solid materials. This work involves selecting and preparing pipe or tubing, joining it together by various means, and the location and repair of leaks.

Pipe fitting work is done in many different settings: HVAC, manufacturing, hydraulics, refineries, nuclear-powered Supercarriers and Fast Attack Submarines computer chip fab plants, power plant construction and other steam systems.

Pipe components are typically used in laying pipelines that provide means of transport for fluids into and out of the building. Given that efficient Pipe is a critical requirement for all buildings, demand for pipe fittings and fixtures is dependent on the level of construction activity, which in turn is influenced by the overall health of the economy. The level of economic growth and construction activity primarily dictates market prospects for pipe fittings.

Rapid urbanization in developing countries will continue to drive growth in the market, since strong urban concentration will trigger increases in infrastructure expenditure, and urban planning. The creation of large megacities involves the construction of high-rise buildings and skyscrapers, which in turn increases prospects for pipe work, thus driving market prospects for pipe fittings and fixtures.

The industry concentration is relatively high in USA. Manufactures are distributed around the USA. Leading players in Pipe fitting industry are Mueller Water Products, Mueller Industries, McWane and Charlotte Pipe. Mueller Water Products is the largest manufacturer, with the sales market share of 14.05% in 2015. The top four companies occupied about 41.63% sales share of the market in 2015.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of Pipe fitting is increasing recently because of the downstream demand. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue in an unstable trend. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different applications will go a larger gap.

The global Pipe Fittings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pipe Fittings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pipe Fittings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mueller Water Products

Mueller Industries

McWane

Charlotte Pipe

RWC USA

Pennsylvania Machine

Westbrook Manufacturing

Lasco Fitting

Kohler

Grinnell Pipe

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Metal Pipe Fittings

Plastic Pipe Fittings

Segment by Application

HVAC

Manufacturing

Fire protection systems

Household

