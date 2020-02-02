Plant Protein Ingredient Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Plant Protein Ingredient Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Plant Protein Ingredient Market

Proteins are large biomolecules, or macromolecules, consisting of one or more long chains of amino acid residues.

The plant protein ingredient market is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate over the forecast period owing to its healthy characteristics.

The global Plant Protein Ingredient market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Plant Protein Ingredient market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Plant Protein Ingredient in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Plant Protein Ingredient in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Plant Protein Ingredient market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Plant Protein Ingredient market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Axiom Foods

Batory Foods

Arla Food Ingredients

Archer Daniel Midland

I. du Pont de Nemours

NutraScience Labs

Reliance Private Label Supplements

ABH Pharma

Sun Brothers

Market size by Product

by Source

Organic

Conventional

by Types

Pea

Soybean

Wheat

Bean

Peanut

Legume

Chickpea

Lentil

Market size by End User

Food and Beverage Industry

Feed Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Plant Protein Ingredient market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Plant Protein Ingredient market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Plant Protein Ingredient companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Plant Protein Ingredient submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Plant Protein Ingredient are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Plant Protein Ingredient market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Plant Protein Ingredient Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Plant Protein Ingredient by Countries

6.1.1 North America Plant Protein Ingredient Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America Plant Protein Ingredient Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America Plant Protein Ingredient by Product

6.3 North America Plant Protein Ingredient by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Plant Protein Ingredient by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Plant Protein Ingredient Sales by Countries

7.1.2 Europe Plant Protein Ingredient Revenue by Countries

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 UK

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Plant Protein Ingredient by Product

7.3 Europe Plant Protein Ingredient by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Plant Protein Ingredient by Countries

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Plant Protein Ingredient Sales by Countries

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Plant Protein Ingredient Revenue by Countries

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Indonesia

8.1.9 Malaysia

8.1.10 Philippines

8.1.11 Thailand

8.1.12 Vietnam

8.1.13 Singapore

8.2 Asia Pacific Plant Protein Ingredient by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Plant Protein Ingredient by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Plant Protein Ingredient by Countries

9.1.1 Central & South America Plant Protein Ingredient Sales by Countries

9.1.2 Central & South America Plant Protein Ingredient Revenue by Countries

9.1.3 Brazil

9.2 Central & South America Plant Protein Ingredient by Product

9.3 Central & South America Plant Protein Ingredient by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Plant Protein Ingredient by Countries

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plant Protein Ingredient Sales by Countries

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plant Protein Ingredient Revenue by Countries

10.1.3 GCC Countries

10.1.4 Turkey

10.1.5 Egypt

10.1.6 South Africa

10.2 Middle East and Africa Plant Protein Ingredient by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Plant Protein Ingredient by End User

Continued……

