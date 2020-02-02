Print Label Market Size, Share and Demand Analysis 2019 to 2023

The print label market was valued at USD 38.972 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 53.782 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.14% over the forecast period of 2018-2023.

The report elaborates the complete details covering product definition, product type, and application. The report covers useful details which are categorized based on Print Label production region, major players, and product type which will provide a simplified view of the Print Label industry. The Print Label market report presents the competitive scenario of the major market players based on the sales revenue, customer demands, company profile, the business tactics used in Print Label market which will help the emerging market segments in making vital business decisions.

Global Print Label Market by Top Manufacturers (2019–2023): FORT DEARBORN, MONDI GROUP, MUNKSJ GROUP, AUTAJON GROUP, AVERY DENNISON, AND CCL INDUSTRIES, amongst others..

This independent 101 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With figures examining the Print Label market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2023.

Evolution of Digital Print Technology will Drive the Market

The rapid ascension of digital print technology has made the print labels market more sophisticated and increased the adoption of print labels globally. Their versatility and flexibility, combined with the high graphics standards are the key growth features. This technology can print on any kind of material such as film, paper, and metal substances. The digital print technology made the process of printing package labels faster, as this method does not require the use of printing plates and press set-up material. The high-resolution display of digital labels makes the print labels easier to read.

A major trend observed in the print label industry is the proliferation of stock keeping units that fragment long print runs into several shorter runs. Digital printing is gaining prominence with its ability to print short runs with minimal downtime. With the evolution of new digital technologies such as UV inkjet and water-based inkjet, digital print technology is becoming advanced and is propelling the digital printing growth, which, in turn, is driving the print labels market.

Asia-Pacific Accounted for the Largest Share in the Market

Asia-Pacific is home to the largest population in the world. The Chinese economy has been growing rapidly from the turn of the century, government regulations allowing foreign firms to invest heavily, and the need for brand recognition among the large consumer-base has led advertising to reach a new high in the country. The major applications for the print label in the Asia-Pacific region are in cosmetics, food, and medical care, which has a huge demand due to the large population in the region. Consumers prefer high-quality food & beverage, encouraging the growth of packaged food & beverage in the region. In 2016, the sales value of total packaged food in the Indian food market amounted to about USD 50.78 billion. Further, South Korea’s packaged food market is ranked 15th largest in the world. The packaged food market is fairly concentrated, with major South Korean manufacturers controlling significant portions of their respective sub-sectors. Hypermarkets and supermarkets distribute the vast majority of packaged food and compete against brand names with their own private labels.

