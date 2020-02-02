Q4 2018 Global Ammonia Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook -2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Q4 2018 Global Ammonia Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook – Dangote Industries Ltd and Nagarjuna Fertilizers Lead Global Capacity Additions” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global ammonia capacity is expected to experience considerable growth over the next nine years from around 230 mtpa in 2017 to more than 280 mtpa by 2026. Around 100 planned and announced ammonia plants are expected to come online, primarily in Asia and the Middle East over the next nine years. Dangote Group, Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd, and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd are the top three companies by planned capacity additions globally over the next nine years.



Scope

– Global ammonia capacity outlook by region

– Ammonia planned and announced plants details

– Global ammonia capacity by feedstock

– Capacity share of the major ammonia producers globally

– Global ammonia capital expenditure outlook by region.

1.1 List of Tables

Table 1: Total Ammonia Capacity by Region (mtpa) 8

Table 2: Active, Planned, and Announced Ammonia Capacity by Region (mtpa), 2018 9

Table 3: Ammonia Capacity Share of Top 10 Companies (%), 2017 11

Table 4: Active Ammonia Capacity of Top 10 Countries (mtpa), 2017 12

Table 5: Global Ammonia Capacity Share by Feedstock (%) 13

Table 6: Total Ammonia Feedstock by Region (mtpa) 14

Table 7: Planned and Announced Capacity Additions by Region (mtpa) 15

Table 8: Planned and Announced Capacity Additions by Top 10 Countries (mtpa) 17

Table 9: Planned and Announced Capacity Additions by Top 10 Companies (mtpa) 19

Table 10: Total Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants by Region (US$ bil) 20

Table 11: Total Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants by Top 10 Countries (US$ bil) 21

Table 12: Major Global Planned and Announced Ammonia Plants 22



Reasons to buy

– Understand key trends in the global ammonia industry

– Understand regional ammonia supply scenario

– Identify opportunities in the global ammonia industry with the help of upcoming plants and capital expenditure outlook

– Understand the current and future competitive scenario.

1.2 List of Figures

Figure 1: Total Ammonia Capacity by Region (mtpa) 7

Figure 2: Active, Planned, and Announced Ammonia Capacity by Region (mtpa), 2018 9

Figure 3: Ammonia Capacity Share of Top 10 Companies (%), 2017 10

Figure 4: Active Ammonia Capacity of Top 10 Countries (mtpa), 2017 12

Figure 5: Global Ammonia Capacity Share by Feedstock (%) 13

Figure 6: Total Ammonia Feedstock by Region (mtpa) 14

Figure 7: Planned and Announced Capacity Additions by Region (mtpa) 15



