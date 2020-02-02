Quantum Dot Sensor Market – The Growing Demand For Enhanced Sensing Technologies and Increasing Awareness About The Energy Efficient Solutions

Quantum dot sensors has unique optical and electronic properties such as bright and intensive fluorescence. Quantum dot sensors are mainly used in a new type of switching device single electron transistor (SET) based charge sensors, which is used to amplify a current. In the last few years many technologies are introduced just to provide better sensing, quantum dot sensor technology in one of them. Addressing to the various problems related to sensing many companies are come up with new and advance technology and solutions which can help to improve the response.

The growing demand for enhanced sensing technologies and increasing awareness about the energy efficient solutions has increased the adoption of quantum dot sensors globally. Growing adoption of quantum dot technology in various applications such as biochemical and chemical. Various luminescent properties of quantum dots are essential for chemical and biochemical optical sensing. Semiconductor Nano crystal sensors, known as “quantum dots (QDs) sensors” provide attractive optoelectronic characteristics especially appropriate to analytical applications in the bio chemical field, thereby rapidly increasing the popularity of quantum dot sensors. Growing popularity of digital cameras, wearable devices and other consumer electronics devices are some of the fundamental factors that are propelling the global quantum dot sensors market. Today’s digital cameras use CMOS image sensors, with silicon as the light sensor.

Furthermore, the demand for quantum dot sensors is growing for the purpose of biometric application. Quantum dot biometrics makes the identification more accurate with the help of quantum dot sensors and very difficult for the fraudsters to get an unauthorized access. This new form of biometric identification technology have the ability to detect the sparks of light that contains a handful of Photons. Quantum dot sensors are increasingly being used in numerous applications, such as humidity, pressure or temperature sensing. Devices with quantum dot sensors can be incorporated into space shuttles, where low humidity measurements are required. The use of quantum dots as a gas sensor is increasing globally in order to get faster sensing response, thereby escalating the growth of global quantum dot sensors market.

The global quantum dot sensors market can be segmented as by type, by applications/end users and by region. On the basis of type, the global quantum dot sensors market can be segmented into resistance strain type quantum dot sensors and piezoresistive type quantum dot sensors. In terms of applications or end users, the global quantum dot sensors market can be segmented into consumer electronics, healthcare, defense and other. Consumer electronics segment is anticipated to grow at significant rate over the forecast period owing to the growing popularity of various technologically advanced consumer electronic devices. The healthcare segment is also expected to grow rapidly as the demand for quantum dot sensors is increasing in various medical applications such as monitoring heart rate, wrist pulse, blood pressure and in other heart related conditions.