Railway Braking System Market to Register Steady Expansion During 2017-2027

Braking is a mechanical operation used to retard a vehicle’s speed when in locomotion. Braking system in railways not only reduces the train’s ongoing speed but also controls the speed at optimal levels of its run. Railway baking system is quite complex as compare to other vehicle braking systems. There are three primary functions of braking systems used in railways, one is to stop the train at a fixed point, second is used to maintain a low speed and the third is used for emergency braking. The railway braking system works on compressed air locking. Rail vehicles need essential braking systems to ensure utmost safety and braking systems in trains are slightly complex. The latter can be attributed to the fact that while braking numerous phenomena of different kinds take place, such as thermal, electrical, and pneumatic. The design of railway braking system is complex and large rails require intelligent braking systems. Another factor adding to this complexity is the fact that the capacity of locomotive transportation is increasing due to increasing tonnages.

Westinghouse Air Brake Company launched the Westinghouse Air Braking System, which is now adopted universally. The basic principle is the same as that in cars, but the braking systems are a bit more complex in trains. To decrease the acceleration, it is important that all the coaches careering tons of load are controlled and stopped at the same time by the mechanical operation of brakes. While using the braking system, significant issues govern the operation, including surface area contact, pressure, amount of heat generation and braking materials. Railways have been the strength of many economies for many countries. Growing population and urbanization have led to new railway lines. Most of the economies benefit from the revenue generated by the railway systems. Intensifying demand from consumers and increasing penetration of new models are driving the growth of the market.

Global Railway Braking System Market: Segmentation

The global railway braking system market can be segmented on the basis of activation type as follows:

Pneumatic Brake

Electrodynamics Brake

Mechanical Brake

Electromagnetic Brake

Global Railway Braking System Market: Drivers

Rising population and demand for transportation are increasing all over the globe. Growing interest in traveling, especially in metros, high-speed trains and fast-moving trains is going to impact the growth of the market. In addition to this, technological advancements in rail vehicles, bullet trains and other fast-moving trains require an effective braking system to control the speed of long trains, which drives growth of the market. The revenue generated from railways is huge and varies on the basis of the number of trains running daily. Attributing to the rising population, a large number of passengers are largely dependent on trains for transportation. To control the rail traffic and ensure on-time departures and arrivals, an enhanced braking system is required for speed controlling. Governments are moving effectively towards the adoption of new and updated technology in railways, which drives growth of the global railway braking system market.

Global Railway Braking System: Trends

Rising demand for fast moving vehicles is going to surge market growth. Fast moving vehicles require robust technology to accelerate and decelerate and in a rail vehicle it requires an intelligent braking system. To stop the train at a fixed point and decrease the running speed, the coordinated interaction of braking in all compartments is necessary. In normal passenger trains, the universal braking system is used (Westinghouse Air Braking). However, the ongoing trend is that of adopting new technology in bullet trains. The new braking facility ensures braking in all compartments to achieve reliable stopping.

Global Railway Braking System: Regional Outlook

Regional coverage of the railway braking system market includes North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MEA. The railway braking system market is witnessing high growth opportunities in APAC region. APAC is expected to dominate the railway braking system market it can be attributed facts that the growing population in this region countries like India, China needs transportation which led to growing demand for metro trains. North America and Europe holds second and third dominate market share in the railway braking system market. Followed by Latin America, MEA.

Global Railway Braking System Market: Market Participants

