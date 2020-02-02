Rapidly evolving Packaging Industry to Make Plastic Packaging Market Expand at an Impressive 5.3% CAGR

The global plastic packaging market is experiencing a gradual yet steady expansion thanks to a high preference of biodegradable plastic varieties utilized for packaging purposes. As users prefer such materials owing to their high strength and durability, the global plastic packaging market is witnessing substantial growth. Moreover, widespread research and innovation occurring in the field of industrial packaging and associated manufacturing has led towards a surge in production of revolutionary plastic material, consequently broadening the market’s horizon. Such progress is readily propelling the global plastic packaging market to depict extensive growth, which is anticipated to continue in future.

The above-described growth inducing factors are corroborated with important statistics given below, which depict the market to expand at a gradual pace.

The global food service equipment market was valued around US$300,582.5 mn in 2016, which is further expected to increase up to US$370,354.9 mn by 2020.

This growth is expected to occur at a steady CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period ranging from 2013 to 2020.

In terms of production volume, the global plastic packaging market is expected to reach a figure of 108,853.1 kilo tons by the end of 2020

Shortage of expertise in Remote Regions Hampers Progress

However, meeting consumer and industrial demands while manufacturing plastic packaging materials with the help of necessary equipment might be difficult due to certain factors.

Lack of trained staff, provision of insufficient wages to workers in equipment manufacturing factories, improperly maintained safety of workers, and associated health concerns are some of these factors hampering the global plastic packaging market’s growth.

Shortage of expertise required for product manufacturing in remote and underdeveloped regions too is restraining the market substantially from a geographical perspective.

Nevertheless, many businesses are coming forth to regulate demand and supply of the plastic packaging products, as well as controlling manufacturing costs, thus projecting a bright future to exist for the market during the forthcoming years.

Request a PDF Brochure With Future [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=969

Competition Anticipated to Get Fiercer Owing to Increasing Number of Players

The global plastic packaging market depicts the existence of a highly fragmented vendor landscape owing to the presence of innumerable well-established players. The following pointers shed more light on vendor landscape of this market.

A highly heterogeneous scenario exists in this sector in terms of product manufacturing and availability, majorly owing to various parameters that imbibe a sense of dynamism in the market’s competitive landscape.

Three key strategies implemented by most companies operating in the global plastic packaging market are: enhancing customer loyalty, ensuring widespread product distribution, and regulating packaging material prices.

The vendor landscape also exhibits most players to participate in important merger and acquisition activities in the near future. With the industrial packaging sector, food and beverages domain, and culinary industry evolving extensively in recent times, the global plastic packaging market is expected to depict a stronger competitive spirit to exist in the future.

Wipak Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc., Mondi Plc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Ampac Holdings LLC, Constantia Flexibles International GmbH, Sonoco Products Company, Ukrplastic Corporation, and Amcor Ltd., are key players operating in the global plastic packaging market.