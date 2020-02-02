RETAIL ICE CREAM MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025
Ice cream (derived from earlier iced cream or cream ice) is a sweetened frozen food typically eaten as a snack or dessert. It is usually made from dairy products, such as milk and cream, and often combined with fruits or other ingredients and flavors. It is typically sweetened with sugar or sugar substitutes. Typically, flavouringsand colourings are added in addition to stabilizers. The mixture is stirred toorporate air spaces and cooled below the freezing point of water to prevent detectable ice crystals from forming. The result is a smooth,mi-solid foam that is solid at very low temperatures . It becomes more malleable as its temperaturereases.
The classic ice creamgment contributed approximately 80% in global retail ice cream industry in 2017, whereas Nestle and Unilever, the two largest players captured one-third of the total market.
The global Retail Ice Cream market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Retail Ice Cream market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Retail Ice Cream in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Retail Ice Cream in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Retail Ice Cream market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Retail Ice Cream market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
Market size by Product
Impulse
Artisanal
Take Home
Market size by End User
Commercial
Household
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Retail Ice Cream Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Retail Ice Cream Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Impulse
1.4.3 Artisanal
1.4.4 Take Home
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Retail Ice Cream Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Commercial
1.5.3 Household
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Retail Ice Cream Market Size
2.1.1 Global Retail Ice Cream Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Retail Ice Cream Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Retail Ice Cream Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Retail Ice Cream Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Retail Ice Cream Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Retail Ice Cream Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Retail Ice Cream Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Retail Ice Cream Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Retail Ice Cream Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Retail Ice Cream Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Retail Ice Cream Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Retail Ice Cream Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Retail Ice Cream Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Retail Ice Cream Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Retail Ice Cream Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Retail Ice Cream Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Retail Ice Cream Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Unilever
11.1.1 Unilever Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Unilever Retail Ice Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Unilever Retail Ice Cream Products Offered
11.1.5 Unilever Recent Development
11.2 Nestle
11.2.1 Nestle Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Nestle Retail Ice Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Nestle Retail Ice Cream Products Offered
11.2.5 Nestle Recent Development
11.3 General Mills
11.3.1 General Mills Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.General Mills Retail Ice Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 General Mills Retail Ice Cream Products Offered
11.3.5 General Mills Recent Development
11.4 Mars
11.4.1 Mars Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Mars Retail Ice Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Mars Retail Ice Cream Products Offered
11.4.5 Mars Recent Development
11.5 Blue Bell
11.5.1 Blue Bell Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Blue Bell Retail Ice Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Blue Bell Retail Ice Cream Products Offered
11.5.5 Blue Bell Recent Development
Continued…..
