RETAIL SPORTING GOODS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025

Sports goods is a general term for all the items used in the process of education, competitive sports and physical exercise.

The major drivers of the retail sporting goods industry are growth in disposable income, governments promoting sports activities and encouraging sports participation, rising number of health-conscious people.

The global Retail Sporting Goods market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Retail Sporting Goods market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Retail Sporting Goods in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Retail Sporting Goods in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Retail Sporting Goods market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Retail Sporting Goods market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market size by Product

Athletic Apparel

Athletic Footwear

Sports Equipment

Market size by End User

Men

Women

Children

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Retail Sporting Goods Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Retail Sporting Goods Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Athletic Apparel

1.4.3 Athletic Footwear

1.4.4 Sports Equipment

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Retail Sporting Goods Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Men

1.5.3 Women

1.5.4 Children

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Retail Sporting Goods Market Size

2.1.1 Global Retail Sporting Goods Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Retail Sporting Goods Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Retail Sporting Goods Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Retail Sporting Goods Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Retail Sporting Goods Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Retail Sporting Goods Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Retail Sporting Goods Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Retail Sporting Goods Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Retail Sporting Goods Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Retail Sporting Goods Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Retail Sporting Goods Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Retail Sporting Goods Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Retail Sporting Goods Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Retail Sporting Goods Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Retail Sporting Goods Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Retail Sporting Goods Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Retail Sporting Goods Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Adidas

11.1.1 Adidas Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Adidas Retail Sporting Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Adidas Retail Sporting Goods Products Offered

11.1.5 Adidas Recent Development

11.2 Dick’s

11.2.1 Dick’s Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Dick’s Retail Sporting Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Dick’s Retail Sporting Goods Products Offered

11.2.5 Dick’s Recent Development

11.3 Foot Locker

11.3.1 Foot Locker Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.Foot Locker Retail Sporting Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Foot Locker Retail Sporting Goods Products Offered

11.3.5 Foot Locker Recent Development

11.4 Nike

11.4.1 Nike Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Nike Retail Sporting Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Nike Retail Sporting Goods Products Offered

11.4.5 Nike Recent Development

11.5 Puma

11.5.1 Puma Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Puma Retail Sporting Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Puma Retail Sporting Goods Products Offered

11.5.5 Puma Recent Development

11.6 Rudolf Dassler

11.6.1 Rudolf Dassler Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Rudolf Dassler Retail Sporting Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Rudolf Dassler Retail Sporting Goods Products Offered

11.6.5 Rudolf Dassler Recent Development

Continued…..



