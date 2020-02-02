RF Test Equipment Market Competitive Analysis with Growth Forecast 2019 to 2023

RF Test Equipment Market Report elaborates the complete details covering product definition, product type, and application. The report covers useful details which are categorized based on RF Test Equipment production region, major players, and product type which will provide a simplified view of the RF Test Equipment industry. The RF Test Equipment market report presents the competitive scenario of the major market players based on the sales revenue, customer demands, company profile, the business tactics used in RF Test Equipment market which will help the emerging market segments in making vital business decisions.

The Global RF test equipment market was valued at USD 2.22 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 2.98 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.04% over the forecast period of 2018 to 2023

Global RF Test Equipment Market by Top Manufacturers (2019-2023): AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, ROHDE & SCHWARZ, ANRITSU, NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS, TERADYNE, AND CISCO SYSTEMS INC., amongst others.

Essential points covered in RF Test Equipment Market 2019 Research are:-

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2023?

What are the key factors driving the RF Test Equipment market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the RF Test Equipment market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the RF Test Equipment market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the RF Test Equipment market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the RF Test Equipment market?

This independent 101 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With figures examining the RF Test Equipment market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader’s market revenue forecast as well as analysis to 2023.

Major Driver: Rising Data Traffic with Increasing LTE-A Adoption

High adoption rates of smartphones and other modules have tremendously increased data traffic. Data traffic and the number of the data centers are growing due to the surging bandwidth consumption for a wide variety of applications and services resulting in increased data handling. Mobile operators are continually improving the quality of their services by monitoring the output power transmitted and analyzing them with the help of excellent sources. A study of Ericsson indicates that monthly mobile data traffic per smartphone increased in all regions. North America witnessed the highest usage, as traffic reached approximately to 7.1 GB per month per smartphone in 2017 and is projected to increase to 48 GB by the end of 2023

North America Leading in Technological Advancements and Demand

Having test equipment with advanced technologies integrated into it has been a boosting factor to the telecom industry in North America. Increased demand from telecommunication and consumer electronics sector is the primary factor driving the market. The United States, being a mature market for RF testing equipment, stands tall in this region, due to the popularity of LTE and LTE-A technology. Data traffic in North America is increasing day by day, and as a result, the market in this region is expected to attain substantial growth by 2023 with more connections at a higher data traffic rate expected to clock at 48 GB per smartphone.

Reasons to Purchase This Report

Current and future RF Test Equipment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

3-month analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel).

