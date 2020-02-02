Rising inclination toward packaged, semisolid food and beverages is a key factor that is likely to drive the Liquid Packaging Market

The global market for liquid packaging is chiefly benefitting from the rising consumer preference to packaged, semisolid foods and beverages. Changing lifestyles of consumers, the increased consumption of convenient foods and beverages among busy urban populace, and the rising demand for environment-friendly products are some of the key trends influencing the market significantly at present.

The market caters to industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceutical, and consumer goods. With starkly different requirements in terms of features expected from the packaging material across these industries, the market has witnessed significant advancements in terms of materials, packaging technologies, and packaging design. The use of a variety of plastics has significantly increased in the past few years owing to their flexibility, low-weight, and low cost of production and transportation. However, the consumer is steadily shifting from plastics due to their environmentally harmful nature to relatively safer options such as paper and glass.

On the basis of type of packaging, the global market for liquid packaging has been examined in the report for varieties such as rigid packaging and flexible packaging. Of these, the segment of flexible packaging is the more preferred one, chiefly owing to the added level of convenience offered by flexible packaging options in terms of storage and transportation. Rigid packaging, apart from losing on the convenience part, is also less preferred owing to the high costs it entails.

On the basis of plastic films used to manufacture liquid packaging products, the report examines varieties such as linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), biaxially oriented polypropylene film (BOPP), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and polyethylene (PE). Of these, PP and PET films are the most preferred in the global market owing to their low weight and relatively low costs of production and transportation. These segments are also expected to retain dominance in the next few years. Based on the technique of packaging, the global liquid packaging market has been examined in the report for blow molding technology, aseptic liquid packaging technology, and form-fill seal technology.

From a geographical viewpoint, the global liquid packaging market has been examined for regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Of these, the market in Asia Pacific is presently the leading contributor to the revenue of the global market and is expected to retain dominance owing to the thriving food and beverages and pharmaceutical industries. The market in Europe is expected to witness growth at a moderate pace, wherein the matured North America market is expected to lead towards stagnancy, presenting scope for fewer new growth opportunities in the near future.

The market features a large number of companies operating in a highly competitive environment. Rising awareness regarding the threats of plastic waste to the environment are bringing about a dynamic change in consumer perspective about packaging materials and is leading to a steady shift from plastics to biodegradable products. As a result, attempts at research and discovery of environmentally-neutral alternatives are gaining pace. This could threaten the leadership of companies primarily boasting plastic-products in their offerings while companies with innovative and sustainable products are expected to gain consumer backing.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global liquid packaging market are The Dow Chemical Company, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd, Comar LLC, Smurfit Kappa Group, Liqui-Box Corporation, Mondi Plc, Sidel International AG, Tri-Wall Limited, International Paper Company, Evergreen Packaging, Tetra Pak International S.A., Elopak Group, and BillerudKorsnas AB.