Sales Revenue of Aviation Test Equipment Market to Surge in the Near Future Owing to Rapid Adoption Across Key Industries

Aviation sector has been experiencing growth in manufacturing (shipments), especially, the civil aircraft sales. According to Aerospace Industries Association, general aviation shipments rose by 9.7% in 2013 to reach 1,661 units as compared to 2012. This growth combined with the increasing demand for maintenance of older aircrafts is expected to be instrumental in increasing the sales of aviation test equipment. Moreover, the aviation sector especially the defense aircrafts have seen rise complex systems with technological advancements, this is leading to demand for sophisticated test equipment. The various test equipment types in aviation sector include electrical, hydraulic, pneumatic and power test equipment. The testing devices for the aviation sector include air data test sets, pilot static adapters, transponder test sets, distance measuring equipment testing, traffic collision avoidance system (TCAS) test sets. Other important aviation test devices are tactical air navigation system (TACAN) testers, navigation/communication test sets, radar test sets, altimeter test sets, GPS satellite simulators, battery testers, engine test sets, among others. The aviation sector faces challenge in terms of volatility in market (revenues) and this in turn affects the market for aviation test equipment.

There are significant growth opportunities for aviation test equipment market in Asia Pacific; especially China as there has been proliferation of aviation sector including both civil and defense aerospace in recent years in this region. North America and Europe form a major chunk of the demand for aviation test equipment owing to their advanced technical capability in aerospace. The Middle East and Latin American markets for aviation test equipment are also growing owing to need for enhanced capabilities for repair, maintenance, and overhaul services. Key players in this market include Honeywell International, Inc., Airbus SAS, The Boeing Company, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Avtron Aerospace, Inc., DAC International, Inc., Testek, Inc., Tesscorn Systems India Pvt. Ltd., General Electric Co., 3m Company, Moog, Inc., DMA-Aero, International Aero Engineering LLC, Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, and Teradyne, Inc., among others.