SCADA 2018 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

In 2017, the global SCADA market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global SCADA status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the SCADA development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB(Switzerland)

Schneider Electric SE(France)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation(Japan)

Honeywell International Inc.(US)

Emerson Electric Co.(US)

General Electric Co.(US)

Siemens AG(Germany)

Larsen & Toubro(India)

Rockwell Automation Inc.(US)

Omron Corporation(Japan)

M.B.Control & Systems(India)

Iconics(US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Power & Energy

Oil & Gas Industry

Water & Waste Control

Telecommunications

Transportation

Manufacturing Industry

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

