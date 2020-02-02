Shower Trays Market registers enormous growth rate during the forecast period, 2019–2025

The Recently published research report focuses on the production capacity, revenue and market share for each manufacturer such as Lixil Group, Roca, Kohler, Novellini, Duravit, Huppe, Porcelanosa, Eczacibasi (Vitra), Ideal Standard, MAAX Bath, KALDEWEI, Bette, MX Group, Just Trays Ltd, Coram, Matki, HSK, Polimat, Polysan.

Shower Tray is supporting the use of the shower, which consists of the pelvic floor and pots help. Pelvic has drainage ditch and water hole. Shower Tray has advantages of small footprint and reasonable design.

With sleek and rectangular lines, these shower trays are the perfect way to make bathroom stylish, modern and elegant. All shower trays are constructed for maximum strength and rigidity.

Europe region is the largest consumption of Shower Trays, with a revenue market share nearly 43.76% in 2017.

The second place is North America; following Europe with the revenue market share over 35.84% in 2017. Asia-Pacific is another important consumption market of Shower Trays.

The global Shower Trays market is valued at 3300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4840 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Shower Trays volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Shower Trays market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Shower Trays mainly has three kinds, including Ceramics, Acrylic and Other. The Consumption market share of Ceramics is 38.40% in 2017.

Shower Trays used in Commercial Building and Residential Building. The sales market share of Shower Trays used in Residential Building is 77.12% in 2017.

