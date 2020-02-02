Smart Glasses for Augmented Reality Technologies Markets should reach about $20.0 billion by 2022
Report Highlights
The global smart glasses market should reach about $20.0 billion by 2022 from $340.4 million in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 125.8%, from 2017 to 2022.
Report Includes:
33 data tables and 25 additional tables
An overview of the global markets for smart glasses for augmented reality technologies
Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
Segmentation of the market by applications, form factor, operating system, display technologies, and region
Coverage of new technological advancements in smart glasses, as well as market restraints
Examination of the market’s dynamics. including drivers, marketing strategies, value chain analysis, and opportunities
Comprehensive profiles of major players in the smart glass industry, including DAQRI, Epson Corp., Alphabet Inc., Lenovo Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Sony Corp.
To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1532657
Report Scope
In this report, the market has been segmented based on form factor, display technology, operating system, application, and geography. The report covers the overview of the global market for smart glasses and analyses the market trends, considering base year of 2016 and estimates for 2017 to 2022. Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2022 for segmentation on the basis of form factor, operating system, applications and geography have been estimated with values derived from manufacturers’ total revenues.
The report also includes a section on the major players in the market. Further it explains the major drivers, competitive landscape, and current trends of the smart glasses market. The report concludes with a detailed focus on the smart glasses vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major players operating in the global smart glasses market.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Scope of Report
Intended Audiences
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Smart Glasses Market Overview and Technology Background
History of Smart Glasses
Technology Adoption of Smart Glasses
Wearable Devices Industry Overview
Introduction to Augmented Reality
Emergence of Mixed Reality
Sales & Marketing Strategies
Value Chain Analysis
Market Drivers
Technology Advancements in Smart Glasses
Increase in Development of AR Apps and Platforms
Rise of Bring Your Own Werable Device Trend
Productivity and Effficiency Improvements
Market Restraints
High Price and Bulky Design
Privacy Concerns
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Form Factor
Monocular Smart Glasses
Monocular Smart Glasses Increase the Efficiency of Workers in the Logistics Sector
Market Size and Forecast
Binocular Smart Glasses
Market Size and Forecast
Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/smart-glasses-for-augmented-reality-technologies-global-markets-to-2022-report.html/toc
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Operating System
Android
Android Dominance in Smart Glasses Market
Market Size and Forecast
Windows
Market Size and Forecast
Others
Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Display Technology
Wave-guide Based Display Technique
Diffractive Waveguide
Holographic Waveguide
Polarized Waveguide
Reflective Waveguide
Others
Continue….
About ResearchMoz
ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Follow me on @ https://marketsizeinfo.blogspot.in/