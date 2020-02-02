Sodium Benzenesulfinate Market Opportunities, Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Sodium benzenesulfinate, a white crystalline powder, is easily soluble in water and inflammable. It can be used in photosensitive material of photo and as intermediate in pharmacy.

Sodium benzenesulfinate, a white crystalline powder, is usually used as pharma intermediate during the medicine synthesis. Also, it can be used in other industries, such as photo-taking industry, plastic industry and so on.

Among those applications, demand from pharma industry accounted for the largest consumption proportion, which was 61.98% in 2015.

Due to various factors, such as manufacturing cost, environment issues, etc. Some companies exited the market one after the other in the past few years. In fact, China has become the major production base of sodium benzenesulfinate, few companies in other regions produce the product. In 2015, China’ sodium benzenesulfinate production reached to 3487 MT, holding about 84.82% market share globally.

As for consumption, China, Europe, India are the major consumers. The three regions consumed about 2488 MT, 580 MT and 463 MT respectively, with a total consumption share of 85.91% in 2015.

Considering the current status, information revealed that the sodium benzenesulfinate market is not promising. Market insiders think that the sodium benzenesulfinate industry will be unlikely to surge in the coming few years, no matter from the production aspect or demand aspect. The sodium benzenesulfinate will continue to be soft during the period of 2017-2022 with the GACR of 1.62%.

The global Sodium Benzenesulfinate market is valued at 24 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 22 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -1.1% during 2019-2025.

Get PDF Version of this Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/955553/global-sodium-benzenesulfinate-market

This report focuses on Sodium Benzenesulfinate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sodium Benzenesulfinate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Household-use Chemicals

Best

Huihong

Organica Feinchemie GmbH Wolfen

Huadao Chloride Factory

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pharma Grade

Photo Grade

Segment by Application

Pharma Industry

Photo-taking Industry

Benefits of Purchasing QY Research Report

Analyst Support: Get you query resolved from our expert analysts before and after purchasing the report

Customer’s Satisfaction: Our expert team will assist with all your research needs and customize the report

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights about the reports

Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report

Get Customized Version of this Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/request-discount/form/955553/global-sodium-benzenesulfinate-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

Contact US:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton,

Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 295 2442

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://www.qyresearch.com