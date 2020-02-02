Space Propulsion Systems Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

Summary:

Introduction

Global Space Propulsion Systems Market

Space propulsion differs from jet propulsion in that jet propulsion utilizes atmospheric air as an oxidizer, whereas space propulsion utilizes nitric acid or a similar compound as an oxidizer.

The space propulsion systems market is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period owing to the development and innovation of space travel.

In 2018, the global Space Propulsion Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Space Propulsion Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Space Propulsion Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IHI

Aerojet Rocketdyne

Northrop Grumman

Lockheed Martin

Avibras

BAE Systems

NPO Splav

Hanwha

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Solid Fuel Chemical Propulsion

Liquid Fuel Chemical Propulsion

Cold-Gas Chemical Propulsion

Market segment by Application, split into

Space Simulation

Rocket Launch

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Space Propulsion Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Space Propulsion Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Space Propulsion Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

5.1 United States Space Propulsion Systems Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Space Propulsion Systems Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Space Propulsion Systems Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Space Propulsion Systems Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Space Propulsion Systems Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Space Propulsion Systems Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Space Propulsion Systems Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Space Propulsion Systems Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Space Propulsion Systems Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Space Propulsion Systems Key Players in China

7.3 China Space Propulsion Systems Market Size by Type

7.4 China Space Propulsion Systems Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Space Propulsion Systems Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Space Propulsion Systems Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Space Propulsion Systems Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Space Propulsion Systems Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Space Propulsion Systems Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Space Propulsion Systems Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Space Propulsion Systems Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Space Propulsion Systems Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Space Propulsion Systems Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Space Propulsion Systems Key Players in India

10.3 India Space Propulsion Systems Market Size by Type

10.4 India Space Propulsion Systems Market Size by Application

Continued…

