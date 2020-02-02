Spirometer Market 2019 Industry expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.7% over the next five years in Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketresearchnest.com presents the addition of “Global Spirometer Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”.

The report introduced the Spirometer basics: classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

List of Major Manufacturers:

BD (CareFusion),Schiller,Welch Allyn,CHEST. MI.,MIR,Vitalograph,MGC,Futuremed,Fukuda Sangyo,NDD,SDI Diagnostics,Geratherm,Cosmed,Medikro,Anhui Electronics Scientific Institute,Contec

List of Products / Types:

Hand-held Spirometer

Table-top Spirometer

Desktop (PC) Spirometer

A spirometer is a device that gauges lung function by measuring the amount of air a patient is able to blow out of his lungs. A primary care physician or allergist may perform spirometry on a patient if he presents symptoms such as trouble breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or shortness of breath.

Scope of the Report:

Factors responsible for growth of this market include aging population, technological advancements, rising incidences in smoking and asthma cases, and chronic obtrusive pulmonary diseases (COPD).

In 2016, Global Revenue of Spirometer is nearly 532 M USD; the actual production is about 750 K Units.

The classification of Spirometer includes Hand-held Spirometer, Table-top Spirometer, and Desktop (PC) Spirometer and the sales proportion of Table-top Spirometer in 2016 is about 58.4%.

Spirometer is widely used in Hospital, Clinic and Homecare. The most proportion of Spirometer formal is hospital and the proportion in 2016 is about 48.6%.

Table-top spirometer is widely used in clinics and hospitals. Desktop spirometer is mainly used to diagnose cases of chronic obstructive diseases, tuberculosis, black lung, and other respiratory diseases. Hand-held spirometer are user-friendly that makes them acceptable for use in general practice and homecare, especially by asthma patients and smokers.

North America is the largest supplier of Spirometer, with a revenue market share nearly 60% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Spirometer, enjoying revenue market share nearly 21.6% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37.1% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 27%.

Market competition is not intense. BD (CareFusion), Schiller, Welch Allyn, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Spirometer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.7% over the next five years, will reach 1070 million US$ in 2024, from 580 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Spirometer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application

List of Applications:

Hospital

Clinic

Homecare

List of Regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

